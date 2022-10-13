Alabama still uncertain about Bryce Young's availability

The biggest game of the season so far for the AHSAA Class 1A Region 4 schedule went to Maplesville High School after handling Loachapoka High School 38-8 at home on Oct. 14. Red Devils running back Coleman Gill ran for 209 yards on 21 carries to lead Maplesville to the brink of the Region 4 title. Gill has been worked more into the backfield the last few weeks giving Jakavion Jackson’s ankle he tweaked more time to heal.

MAPLESVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO