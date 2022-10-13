Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022. Albert East, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons with intent to harm from a motor vehicle. Lamar Quinn Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Bicycle violation; resisting an officer by flight; possession...
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 13, 2022, detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
Lafayette man arrested after a series of home burglaries
A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles leads to discovery of two bodies
A fatal, officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles leads Lake Charles Police to find two dead bodies.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
Orange Leader
3 dead, 1 killed by a police officer in Lake Charles. Police release names of 2 victims.
LAKE CHARLES, La. – At approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Lake Charles Police Department officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call in the 1800 block of 7th Street in Lake Charles. A 911 caller reported seeing an unclothed male subject walking in a nearby yard and also reported previously...
KPLC TV
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large
The coroner said the two people had died several days before Thursday's incident, when a Lake Charles officer fired his gun at a suspect.
Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'
BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
Lake Charles American Press
Rosepine students accused of re-enacting George Floyd death during homecoming festivities
Rosepine High School administrators say “they are aware and are investigating” a social media video posted from their homecoming festivities depicting a student dressed as a police officer kneeling on another student dressed as George Floyd. Principal Joey Batz said the “disheartening, unfortunate display” was not part of...
calcasieu.info
Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case
Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of English Ivy Circle in Sulphur, Louisiana between October 8th at 8 am and October 11th at 9 pm.
KPLC TV
2 juveniles arrested after police chase on I-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
kalb.com
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a student lying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” at Rosepine High School. The students appear to be re-enacting the 2020 fatal arrest of George...
Westlake under shelter-in-place after fire at Sasol Chemical Complex
The city of Westlake is under a shelter-in-place after Sasol had a fire at its Lake Charles complex.
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
Authorities in Acadia Parish need your help trying to catch a suspect wanted for allegedly intimidating the victim into overpaying for work in her driveway.
KPLC TV
Hundreds attend ‘A New Day’ expungement event to clear their records
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Those who have a felony on their record often have difficulties getting jobs and borrowing money. A program to clean up the records of those eligible is back in Calcasieu Parish. It was a great opportunity for those who are being held back by something...
KPLC TV
Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
