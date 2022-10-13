ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022. Albert East, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons with intent to harm from a motor vehicle. Lamar Quinn Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Bicycle violation; resisting an officer by flight; possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 13, 2022, detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
truecrimedaily

Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'

BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case

Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of English Ivy Circle in Sulphur, Louisiana between October 8th at 8 am and October 11th at 9 pm.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

2 juveniles arrested after police chase on I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

