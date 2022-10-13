Read full article on original website
Emily Blunt is bloody good in trailer for new Western, The English
Ever since the hosts of Westworld left their iconic prairie after season 1, a new spate of modern cowboys has risen up to take their place. Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog, Jonathan Majors in The Harder They Fall, and Viggo Mortensen and Vicky Krieps in the upcoming The Dead Don’t Hurt, to name a few, all come to mind.
Why She-Hulk was a smash: 5 key takeaways following that big finale
[Warning: Spoilers for the final episode of She-Hulk are abundant in this story.]. The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s first season really went for it. And while the show’s fourth-wall-smashing finale may be divisive among fans, it’s certainly true to the original comic book (in which She-Hulk herself once threw legendary Marvel writer and artist John Byrne off a building). Now that the show is over—at least for now; we’re all still waiting to learn if Marvel and Disney + will move forward with a second season—we have some final thoughts about what turned out to be one of Marvel’s most fun and original series yet. Here are five key notes regarding She-Hulk.
Cobra Kai karate-kicked the crap out of both of those big fancy fantasy shows, Nielsen says
Much attention has been paid, over the last few months, to the competition currently raging for the TV fantasy crown, with HBO’s House Of The Dragon on one side, and Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power—both immensely expensive, lushly produced series with very different takes on what fantasy audiences want—on the other. And both of them, as it turns out, can’t hold a candle to the former YouTube Red show where the surviving stars of The Karate Kid train local youths to fight like Pokémon on behalf of their various egos.
Expect a lot more Alexander Skarsgård in the season four of Succession
Good news for Skarsgård-heads: You’ll see a lot more of Alexander Skarsgård’s character—tech mogul Lukas Matsson—in season four of the HBO familial drama Succession. In a new interview, series producer Scott Ferguson divulges a few details about the expansion of Skarsgård’s character and the Roy’s trip to Norway.
Peacock's Bel-Air gets flipped, turned upside down with the series' fourth showrunner
For long-running series, switching out showrunners isn’t all that abnormal; for example, The Walking Dead has gone through four showrunners throughout its zombified eleven-season run. Yet, Bel-Air is aiming to beat that record even before the release of a second season, as another showrunner has rolled up in a bright, yellow taxi outside the Banks’ Los Angeles mansion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock’s Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagining of Will Smith’s hit ‘90s series Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, has moved up co-executive producer Carla Banks-Waddles as the series’ fourth showrunner and executive producer, replacing duo T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.
Sharon Horgan breaks down that killer reveal from the Bad Sisters finale
[The following interview contains spoilers for the Bad Sisters finale. Proceed at your own risk.]. Take one glance at the impressive list of TV shows Sharon Horgan has crafted, from 2006’s Pulling to 2015’s Catastrophe to 2022’s Shining Vale, and it’s evident that she has a knack for writing impeccably relatable, empathetic, and flawed characters. Her skills are fully on display in Bad Sisters, the dramedy she created with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer as part of her recent deal with Apple. The series finale arrives October 14.
The Rings Of Power delivers answers, surprises, and jewelry in a satisfying finale
The Rings Of Power’s finale is almost as knotted and twisted as the lore’s titular jewelry that finally makes an appearance in the episode. Titled “Alloyed,” season one’s last outing brings together many threads for a mostly satisfying conclusion. It stays one step ahead of the viewer while providing a payoff for its month of mysteries, even if it gets a little too bogged down in the plot at times. Sincerity is painfully out of vogue these days, and having Amazon foot the bill on a billion-dollar TV show doubtlessly puts people on their heels. Yet at every turn, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKaye’s vision for Middle-earth has erred on the side of compassion and love. It has an overwhelming faith in goodness, and across these eight episodes, strived to forge connections not between metals but between characters.
Bill Murray hated the early ’90s Saturday Night Live stars, according to Rob Schneider
Saturday Night Live’s early ’90s cast produced plenty of stars: Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Chris Rock, David Spade, Norm Macdonald, Julia Sweeney, Tim Meadows, Sarah Silverman, you know the names. But it was also an era dogged by criticism and haunted by those pesky “Saturday Night Dead” accusations. But it’s one thing for the media to feel that way, and quite another for the hate to come from an SNL legend.
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
Nicki Minaj not happy as Grammys kick "Super Freaky Girl" out of rap category
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media tonight, expressing her unhappiness at Grammy-granting body the Recording Academy. The group issued a decision today that Minaj’s recent song “Super Freaky Girl” doesn’t qualify to compete as a rap song at the annual awards show, and will instead be forced into the “pop” category.
10 big questions we have after The Rings Of Power season 1 finale
**Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season one, episode eight.**. After an eventful first season, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power wrapped up its initial run of eight episodes with an eventful hour of television that paid off quite a few mysteries, delivered some major reveals, and set the stage for a new struggle in the eventual second season. It was a lot to take in, and like a lot of good season finales, it left us with some big questions to chew on as we await the next round of episodes. So, if you’ve seen the finale already, let’s talk about them. These are the 10 biggest questions we have after The Rings Of Power’s first season.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 14, to Sunday, October 16. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. The Rings Of Power wraps up season one. Prime Video,...
Atlanta doles out several laughs as it deals with a blast from the past
This week marks the halfway point of Atlanta’s final season, and the show has built a rhythm with its episodes. Unlike the third season, which switched between interstitial tales and the main quartet’s European adventures, the fourth has more back-to-basics installments. The new episode balance some pretty heavy themes on life progression and the value of stardom in between Earn and the crew’s day-to-day life. After last week’s excellent mind trip, “Crank Dat Killer” is a more down-to-earth plot that still provides a bit of commentary on Black life, while delivering the belly laughs. (There will be full-on laughter screams while watching several scenes.)
R.I.P. Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter and Cracker star
Scottish comedy actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. Coltrane made star appearances in franchises such as Harry Potter and James Bond, as well as led the British crime drama Cracker. His death has been confirmed by his agency WME, per The Hollywood Reporter. Born Anthony Robert...
5 burning questions for House Of The Dragon Episode 9
It’s hard to believe that the end of House Of The Dragon season one is just a little over a week away. Everything that’s happened so far has led us here, to the end of King Viserys I’s reign and the brink of war between Team Alicent and Team Rhaenyra. Farewell, dear Viserys. You may not have been a great king, but you were a great man. What will his death unleash upon the Seven Kingdoms? Is this the beginning of the end for House Targaryen? As the opening monologue informed us, “The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself.” Here are some other questions on our minds as we head into the penultimate episode.
The Case Of The Golden Idol is gorgeous, gross, and one of the best detective games in years
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Sometimes, this column...
In the intricate and seductive Decision To Leave, unfulfilled passion is the crime
On its deceptively clean surface, Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave is the story of a detective who falls obsessively in love with a suspect. But that’s like saying Alain Resnais’ Last Year At Marienbad is about a man and woman who meet at a hotel. In Park’s first film since 2016's The Handmaiden, the devil is in the details—and there are dizzying amounts of them. The South Korean director, working at the top of his game, drops tantalizing clues that are best analyzed in multiple viewings which, it can be reported from first-hand experience, will be very helpful.
Why Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green wanted his slasher trilogy to conclude with “a love story”
Jamie Lee Curtis may be the backbone of the Halloween franchise, but David Gordon Green has been its brain—at least since 2018, when he and Danny McBride rebooted it as an epic battle between Curtis’ Laurie Strode and iconic killing machine Michael Myers. Whether Myers is hellbent on bodying Laurie in particular or he’s the Mariah Carey of slashers (“I don’t know her”) remains a mystery that neither the star nor director are eager to solve, but Green has devoted great effort and a tremendous amount of thought to shepherding Curtis’ tireless survivor through a brutal gauntlet to, well, a resting place in her journey (if it’s “final” is for viewers to find out October 14).
Lord Of The Rings showrunners compare Sauron to some real villains, like Walter White or Tony Soprano
[Note: This article contains spoilers for the first-season finale of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. Big, flaming-eye-style spoilers. You’ve been warned.]. This week’s first-season finale for Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings show, The Rings Of Power, ended on a couple of big reveals, indicating that multiple, apparently original, characters from the show were actually major figures from J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium all along. Leaving aside Daniel Weyman’s The Stranger, and his episode-ending decision to “follow your nose”—thus revealing his true identity as Fruit Loops pitch-bird Toucan Sam—the big reveal, of course, was…
