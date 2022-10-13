ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avs raise Stanley Cup championship banner into Ball Arena rafters

The Colorado Avalanche have just raised their Stanley Cup championship banner into the rafters of Ball Arena.

The banner was placed next to the Avs' other two banners from 1996 and 2001.

"We're all proud of what we did, but it's a new journey, a new chapter for us," Avs defenseman Erik Johnson said Wednesday afternoon. "It kinda puts the stamp on last season and then we're going to start fresh. Everyone has a clean slate from there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhBDL_0iWnHhri00
Erik Johnson #6 of the Colorado Avalanche takes to the ice prior to the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on October 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Coach Jared Bednar said he's more focused on the game than the banner.

"I think that's just one little portion of what has to come to put the final rest on last year's season," he said. "It'll be more for our fans, I think, than our players, but go enjoy it, no question!"

In addition to the current players and coaching staff, former Avs defenseman Jack Johnson joined the team on the ice for the ceremony. He played for Colorado last year but signed with the Avs' opponents for tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks, during the offseason.

The Colorado Avalanche lift the championship banner into the arena rafters before the team's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey / AP

Blink-182 bass player and singer Mark Hoppus spoke at the ceremony, congratulating the team and thanking them for using their song, "All the Small Things" throughout their season. The song played during a video montage recapping last year's season.

As the banner went up to the tune of "Tonight, Tonight," by the Smashing Pumpkins, several Avs players appeared teary-eyed.

The crowd cheered as the banner was slowly raised, and once it reached the peak of the rafters, they erupted in raucous cheering.

