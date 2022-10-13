ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

By Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after a Crimson Tide victory over the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
No. 6 Tennessee shocks No. 3 Alabama on FG as time expires

Chase McGrath's 40-yard field goal as time expired lifted No. 6 Tennessee to an epic 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1) and beat Alabama for the first time since Nick Saban became the Tide's coach in 2007. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker set up the game-winning score by driving...
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth

Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon. UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions

A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
