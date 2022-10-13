Read full article on original website
SGA introduces free, eco-friendly laundry detergent to campus
Loud music and purple balloons filled the Little Building lobby Friday afternoon as Emerson’s Student Government Association promoted the upcoming arrival of a sustainable laundry detergent refill station. The refill station will be installed next week in the lobby of the Little Building for all Emerson students to access...
Emerson’s affiliated faculty demands equitable resources
On Thursday afternoon, Union President of the Affiliated Faculty of Emerson College Barry Marshall met with the union’s new vice president, Randy Harrison, to discuss current issues facing AFEC. Both Marshall and Harrison are senior affiliated faculty members at Emerson College. Marshall has been a visual and media arts...
