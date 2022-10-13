Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Her ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Cast: Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj
Whoopi Goldberg has high hopes for “Sister Act 3.” In this week’s episode of Comedy Central’s “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” “The View” host reveals her top picks for cast members in the upcoming film and admits she’s got her eyes on Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj to potentially star.
Anne Hathaway and ‘Armageddon Time’ Cast on How James Gray’s Film Captures Post-Segregation Racism and the American Dream
James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” explores the complexity of the American Dream — the idea that every citizen should have an equal opportunity to achieve success through hard work and initiative — from the perspective of a Jewish family in 1980. “In some ways,” according to...
Altered Innocence to Bow Classic LGBTQ Pics, Such as ’The Wounded Man,’ as ‘Arrebato’ Plays Lumière’s MIFC (EXCLUSIVE)
A restored version of Iván Zulueta’s ground-breaking 1979 film “Arrebato” (“Rapture”) is screening at the Lumière Festival’s International Classic Film Market (MIFC) in Lyon, France, thanks to Los Angeles distributor Altered Innocence and Madrid’s Mercury Films. The cult film, considered a...
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.”
Fresco Films Boards ‘Breaking Bread,’ Sold by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)
Palestine’s Fresco Films has boarded Tamara Erde and Mathias Énard’s TV one-off “Breaking Bread,” with France’s Haut et Court Doc already locked as the main producer. Tony Copti will produce alongside Emma Lepers. Attempting to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through food, “Breaking Bread” will...
BTS reunites for free concert in South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea — BTS reunited for a free concert Saturday, as the boy band lent its support for South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The global superstars played before more than 50,000 fans in Busan, South Korea, The Washington Post reported. The “Yet...
Mike Schank, Subject of Documentary ‘American Movie’ and Musician, Dies at 56
Mike Schank, guitarist, actor, friend and beloved subject of the 1999 documentary “American Movie,” died on Thursday morning, according to the Milwaukee Record. He was 56. The exceedingly gifted screamer was a highlight from the cult classic directed by Chris Smith. The film followed Wisconsin director Mark Borchardt...
