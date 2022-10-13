ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WNMT AM 650

Arrest Made In Duluth Shooting Incident

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Cloquet Police on Wednesday arrested a 23 year old man in connection with a shooting in Duluth on Saturday. The shooting, in the 100 block of West 1st Street, left one person with a non-life threatening injury. Charges of 2nd degree assault, reckless discharge of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Cloquet, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
FOX 21 Online

21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
DULUTH, MN
KNOX News Radio

Duluth woman pleads guilty to role in Red Lake reservation murder

A Duluth (MN) woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. Court documents say, in 2019,...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage

No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15

Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Malevich pleads guilty in domestic violence murder of Kirsten Bicking

DULUTH, Minn. – A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the murder of Kristen Bicking last year.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office says Derek Malevich, 42, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and a count each of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering.Bicking, 42, was killed on May 12, 2021. She had been in a relationship with Malevich. The attorney's office says she "was known as a wonderful, caring woman who was taken from her family and friends far too soon," and her family will "carry her memory forward with them in their work to end domestic violence." Malevich will be sentenced in late November, when he is expected to get 40 years in prison. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
VIRGINIA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Street Roundabout Intersection to Open Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — Glenwood Street roundabout almost complete; intersection to open Saturday. The intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road has been covered with construction workers and cranes for months. Now, it’s starting to clear out and when it opens back up Saturday, October 15, a new roundabout will...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Woman dies in Iron Range car crash

Northern News Now staff - Northern News Now - October 11, 2022. A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township. Officials said a car was t-boned by...
IRON JUNCTION, MN
FOX 21 Online

Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown

DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: “Angel Of Hope” Memorial Happening Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — A vigil will be held Sunday for grieving parents who have lost a child. The annual “Angel of Hope” vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally held in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?

The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
DULUTH, MN

