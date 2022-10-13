DULUTH, Minn. – A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the murder of Kristen Bicking last year.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office says Derek Malevich, 42, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and a count each of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering.Bicking, 42, was killed on May 12, 2021. She had been in a relationship with Malevich. The attorney's office says she "was known as a wonderful, caring woman who was taken from her family and friends far too soon," and her family will "carry her memory forward with them in their work to end domestic violence." Malevich will be sentenced in late November, when he is expected to get 40 years in prison. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

