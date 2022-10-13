Read full article on original website
WNMT AM 650
Arrest Made In Duluth Shooting Incident
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Cloquet Police on Wednesday arrested a 23 year old man in connection with a shooting in Duluth on Saturday. The shooting, in the 100 block of West 1st Street, left one person with a non-life threatening injury. Charges of 2nd degree assault, reckless discharge of...
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
FOX 21 Online
Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens
DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County
A young man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine County in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says the crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City left a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside
A fire at a Duluth tattoo shop early Friday morning damaged "rare art and taxidermy items." According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a building at 33 West Central Entrance at around 2:30 a.m. The location is home to Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. At the scene,...
FOX 21 Online
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
KNOX News Radio
Duluth woman pleads guilty to role in Red Lake reservation murder
A Duluth (MN) woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. Court documents say, in 2019,...
WDIO-TV
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15
Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
Derek Malevich pleads guilty in domestic violence murder of Kirsten Bicking
DULUTH, Minn. – A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the murder of Kristen Bicking last year.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office says Derek Malevich, 42, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and a count each of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering.Bicking, 42, was killed on May 12, 2021. She had been in a relationship with Malevich. The attorney's office says she "was known as a wonderful, caring woman who was taken from her family and friends far too soon," and her family will "carry her memory forward with them in their work to end domestic violence." Malevich will be sentenced in late November, when he is expected to get 40 years in prison. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Two People Killed, Two Others Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in East Central Minnesota
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City early Saturday morning. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City around 1:49 a.m to the report of a single-vehicle crash.
boreal.org
Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash
The community is stepping up to support a Hermantown couple after a plane crashed into their home. Jason Hoffman and his wife Crystal were sleeping the night of October 1 when a small plane hit their home on Arrowhead Road just inches from their bed. Sadly, all three people on...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
FOX 21 Online
Glenwood Street Roundabout Intersection to Open Saturday
DULUTH, Minn. — Glenwood Street roundabout almost complete; intersection to open Saturday. The intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road has been covered with construction workers and cranes for months. Now, it’s starting to clear out and when it opens back up Saturday, October 15, a new roundabout will...
boreal.org
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
Northern News Now staff - Northern News Now - October 11, 2022. A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township. Officials said a car was t-boned by...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
FOX 21 Online
Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown
DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: “Angel Of Hope” Memorial Happening Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — A vigil will be held Sunday for grieving parents who have lost a child. The annual “Angel of Hope” vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally held in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?
The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
