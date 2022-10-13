Read full article on original website
Related
Ozarks First.com
Friday, October 14 – Winds lead to Red Flag Warning
The winds on Thursday really got to whipping around! At the Springfield airport, we clocked in a high wind gust of 47 miles per hour. Friday will be much the same. The National Weather Service has issued another RED FLAG WARNING for all of the Ozarks until 8pm Friday. If you were hoping to have a bonfire tonight, this is not the night to do it. As dry as the air and the ground cover is, things could get out of hand quickly.
Ozarks First.com
Get Your Oil Changed at Marshfield Chevrolet
Need to get your oil changed? Why not stop in to Marshfield Chevrolet!
Ozarks First.com
Jungle Jesus
Meet the Springfield native who recently got a new animal educational show on Snapchat Discovery!
Ozarks First.com
Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire’s Shoebank Part 1
The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire is holding a shoebank to help put shoes on kids’ feet throughout the community. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Comments / 0