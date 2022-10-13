The winds on Thursday really got to whipping around! At the Springfield airport, we clocked in a high wind gust of 47 miles per hour. Friday will be much the same. The National Weather Service has issued another RED FLAG WARNING for all of the Ozarks until 8pm Friday. If you were hoping to have a bonfire tonight, this is not the night to do it. As dry as the air and the ground cover is, things could get out of hand quickly.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO