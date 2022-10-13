Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola police seeking woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Pensacola said they are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. Officers are also trying to locate witnesses. Twenty-two-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred around shortly before 9 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Hwy....
Teen charged as adult for allegedly shooting and killing 22-year-old
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen charged with reckless manslaughter was taken to Baldwin County Connections Center after deputies said the teen “was acting recklessly with a rifle” and shot and killed a 22-year-old Friday night, according to a release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and EMS responded to the 4200 block of […]
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 2 people in 1 week: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged in connection to two separate stabbings, both of which happened within a week, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Cody Dearman was identified as the suspect in two stabbings. The first stabbing happened Friday, Oct. 7 at around 1:31 p.m. Mobile Police […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
Man stopped and beaten inside his car, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff reports
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dennis Arias-Rodriguez is charged with burglary with aggravated assault. On Wednesday, Oct.12 a victim told OCSO two men in a red car cut him off while driving down Playground Road in Fort Walton Beach. According to the report, the men […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
16-year-old student with razor blade arrested, planned to start fight: Okaloosa Co. deputies report
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday for planning to start a fight with a 15-year-old girl after school. The teen was armed with a silver razor blade on the Crestview High School campus, according to OCSO. OCSO reports the two teens were in a verbal […]
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mobile police officers get their first patrol cars
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s an exciting day for the newest recruits for the Mobile Police Department. After weeks of intense training, 19 of the newest members of the police force are celebrating by driving around in their police cars for the very first time. Chief of Police Paul Prine said this is an exciting […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Moffett Road wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people injured in a horrendous wreck on Moffett Road are expected to be OK, according to authorities. The two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Moffett Road near Bear Fork Road. One of the vehicles, an Acura, was split in two. Mobile police have not said...
Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family searches for answers as Mobile nightclub shooting becomes murder investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly a month after gunfire erupted at a nightclub on Azalea Road, the case now has become a murder investigation and the victim’s family members continue to search for answers. Mobile police confirmed Thursday that Derrick Shavers, “Day Day” to his loved ones, has died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene at 2-story, wood apartment building fire
UPDATE (1:00 p.m.): The “first floor search is all clear,” according to a tweet from MFRD. Crews are still battling a fire on the second floor. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on scene at Peach Place Inn Apartments on Leroy Stevens Road for a “heavy fire,” according to a tweet from […]
Man arrested, charged with assault in connection to Oct. 3 shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they charged a man with second-degree assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The man was charged in connection to an Oct. 3 shooting at 1000 block of Lyons Street, according to a release from the MPD. Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken into custody and transported to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Candlelight vigil held for nightclub shooting victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nightclub shooting last month is now a murder investigation. According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers was shot inside Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. He died from his injuries on Saturday. MPD has not identified the shooter or any suspects. The family came together Thursday for...
Comments / 0