Orange Beach, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola police seeking woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Pensacola said they are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. Officers are also trying to locate witnesses. Twenty-two-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred around shortly before 9 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Hwy....
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man charged for allegedly stabbing 2 people in 1 week: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged in connection to two separate stabbings, both of which happened within a week, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Cody Dearman was identified as the suspect in two stabbings. The first stabbing happened Friday, Oct. 7 at around 1:31 p.m. Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
MOBILE, AL
Trent Johnson
WPMI

Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.   Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: 2 arrested after short chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New Mobile police officers get their first patrol cars

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s an exciting day for the newest recruits for the Mobile Police Department. After weeks of intense training, 19 of the newest members of the police force are celebrating by driving around in their police cars for the very first time. Chief of Police Paul Prine said this is an exciting […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: 2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Moffett Road wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people injured in a horrendous wreck on Moffett Road are expected to be OK, according to authorities. The two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Moffett Road near Bear Fork Road. One of the vehicles, an Acura, was split in two. Mobile police have not said...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes swears in first police squad

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Candlelight vigil held for nightclub shooting victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nightclub shooting last month is now a murder investigation. According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers was shot inside Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. He died from his injuries on Saturday. MPD has not identified the shooter or any suspects. The family came together Thursday for...
MOBILE, AL

