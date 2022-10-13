Read full article on original website
Bearcats upset Santa Ynez, Greyhounds win again
– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats football team upset the Santa Ynez Pirates 21-16 Friday night in Santa Barbara County. The Bearcats started slowly, but pulled ahead late in the game and beat the Pirates on their home field. With the victory, the Bearcats improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2...
The battle for second place heats up in Big 4 soccer
The Fortuna Huskies move into a tie for second in Big 4 girls soccer with a shutout victory at McKinleyville on Saturday. The Huskies scored twice in the first half and added a third after the break to win 3-0, improving to 2-3-1 in league play and trailing only unbeaten Eureka in the standings.
LITTLE 4 SOCCER — Crusaders go top; Warriors stretch unbeaten run
A back and forth Little 4 continued on Saturday, with St. Bernard’s defeating Ferndale 2-1 and leapfrogging the Wildcats to take over sole possession of top spot in the Little 4. The loss was the first for the Ferndale girls in the L4, while the Crusaders stretched their unbeaten...
Warriors take control in the second half, get back to winning ways
The Hoopa Warriors had to overcome a second-half deficit before comfortably defeating Ferndale on Homecoming Night at Hoopa High on Friday. Trailing 14-12 in the third quarter, the home team rallied for a 42-20 victory, quickly getting back to winning ways after a disappointing loss at McKinleyville last week. The...
Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cubs bounce back, roll over Cornerstone Christian
The South Fork Cubs remain in contention for a league title after their comfortable win over Cornerstone Christian in Miranda on Friday night. One week after losing to Branson, the Cubs responded with a 46-18 victory over the Cougars and improved to 2-1 in the NCL-II. “It was a good...
After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks
Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
War Game Flights?
Loud jet noise just before 11am Friday got our attention here (101@154) because it's unique. The jets to and from SBA are directed by ATC to arrive and depart offshore, though some incoming jets will descend for landing near the shoreline over the Mesa and Hope Ranch area. Any rare loud jet noise here is from those areas and related to atmospheric effects like fog making the sound carry further.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Interrupt Tour to Play Free Closed Concert in Hoopa Wednesday
[Ed. note: This story first appeared on Two Rivers Tribune here.]. If your chili pepper harvest wasn’t quite what you hoped for this year, don’t worry, a bumper crop is about to come in, and they are red hot!. Rumors that the rock band, the Red Hot Chili...
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
Road Closure in Atascadero 10.14.2022
In Atascadero, Del Rio road to close this morning until 11:00 am so they can pave the section between El Camino Real and highway 101. Detours will be set up to help you get around that paving project.
Helicopters patrolling for trees that could pose wildfire risk
– As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is conducting aerial patrols in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees.
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
For Those Who Are Curious
Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
SONIC burger planning to open Atascadero location
A popular drive-in burger chain has plans to open in Atascadero sometime next year. The plans are expected to be reviewed this week.
