Prep girls soccer: Mustangs blank Grizzlies, advance to semifinals
HYRUM – It took a little longer than the coach wanted for the Mustangs to find the back of the net Saturday afternoon in a 4A state quarterfinal game against region foe Logan. But when top-seeded and defending 4A state champion Mountain Crest did start scoring, it was hard...
Prep football: Turnovers prevent Preston from hanging with Poky
For the second straight week, the Indians moved the ball pretty well against a district opponent, but once again turnovers loomed large. Preston turned the ball over three times in the first half — all on promising drives — and that was ultimately the biggest difference in a 41-21 loss to visiting Pocatello in a 4A Fifth District football game on Friday night.
Prep football: Pirates tame Tigers for district win
DAYTON — It’s a pretty simple formula at West Side. The Pirate football team has done it for years: Control the ball on offense, bend but don’t break on defense, don’t turn the ball over and limit penalties. West Side checked all of those boxes Friday night in a district game against Aberdeen.
USU football: Aggies, down to their 4th-string QB, grind out win over Rams
The injury bug threatened to completely derail the Aggies in their quest for their first winning streak of the season, but the visitors withstood their bad luck with a gutsy performance. Utah State made several big plays on defense, overcame the loss of injured quarterbacks Cooper Legas and Levi Williams...
USU football: Aggies aiming for first winning streak of season
There were several reasons Utah State was able to capture its first ever Mountain West championship a year ago, but arguably none were more important than the team's ability to play some of its best football away from home. The Aggies won all eight of their games away from the...
She was Bengal great's biggest fan...are there basketball courts in heaven?
When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game. “…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games,...
Temporary willow sculpture ‘A Restless Spell’ removed from USU after four years
Utah State University bid a fond farewell this week to “A Restless Spell” — a temporary sculpture crafted from willows located outside of the Merrill-Cazier Library. “This week we said goodbye to ‘A Restless Spell,’” read a tweet from USU on Friday. “It was designed to last about two years, before it eroded and fell apart, and we were fortunate to have an extra two years with it.”
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
Editor's Corner: Boulevard, Logan Bluff add greatly to city's quality of life
A new Logan resident I interviewed a couple of years ago told her husband she would only move here under one condition: that they find a home on “The Boulevard.”. It’s actually just called Boulevard on maps, but I’ve never heard anybody forego the “the” when referring to the winding diagonal road that passes by the Logan LDS Temple and runs along Logan Bluff. The couple wasn’t able to get one of the coveted homes on the street but found another one very close, and as far as I know they’re enjoying life at what has to be one of the most quaint and scenic settings in Cache Valley — or anywhere.
Paul Man Killed in Farming Accident
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.
6 Events in the Magic Valley and Around Southern Idaho this Weekend
The weeks are flying by, and half of October is almost over. Halloween is fast approaching, and while the weather has been nice, the wind and cold lingers off in the distance and will be here before we know it. While the weather stays nice, it is best to take advantage of it and get out and enjoy it for as long as it lasts. Another week is ending and another weekend is beginning, and that means it's time to enjoy some of the many activities and events that the fall season and the area have to offer. Here are some of the events taking place in the area this weekend, as well as others around the state.
‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think
Pocatello, Idaho, in the 1970s had a population of over 40,000 people, so why does it seem like a small town in 'A Friend of the Family?'
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a remarkable couple who has changed others ‘for the better’
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Joe and Belinda Baird, a couple in Pocatello who has made a difference to those...
Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
The Most Fun Museum You Will Ever Visit is Temporarily in Idaho
Most people hear the word museum and instantly think it is boring, for old people, or school field trips. Most people are either museum people or are not. There are a few people that like to go to one occasionally. It all depends on what you are into and what kind of museum you go to typically on if you will enjoy your experience or not. Some people enjoy history, others enjoy art, and some enjoy aerospace. There is one museum here in Idaho that no matter your age you will have fun at, as it is interactive, historic, scientific, and a fun time for everyone.
Check Your Tickets! A $250,000 Powerball Ticket Was Sold in Idaho!
Looks like someone won $250,000 in Oneida County this week from the Powerball. Do you have the lucky ticket? $250,000 won't land you on "My Lottery Dream Home" but it sure is life changing, no matter who you are. You may not be able to retire, but depending how much...
Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts
The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Preparedness fair set for Saturday in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A preparedness fair will be held on Saturday at the Alameda Stake Center in Pocatello. Betty Pierce, a member of the stake preparedness committee for the Alameda Stake, said the event is for the whole community and that it will provide an opportunity to learn about several different preparedness topics. “There’s going to be booths and displays in the gym where people will be teaching about different things,”...
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
