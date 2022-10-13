NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

Related
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
A terrifying situation is unfolding at Texas A&M this Thursday afternoon. Kyle Field, home to the Texas A&M football team, has received a bomb threat and evacuations are underway. Texas A&M is also requesting all avoid the area until the situation gets taken care of. ...
Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M football field, was evacuated this Thursday after a bomb threat was received. Fortunately, everyone is safe. Evacuations were made quickly and authorities were at the scene to investigate the threat. Texas A&M has offered an explanation of what ...
The home of the Aggies football team was evacuated Thursday afternoon after an anonymous threat was sent to the university.
Rockdale might win the award for the craziest ending of the weekend with its fourth quarter heroics against Troy. Troy took a 27-20 lead off a two-yard touchdown run by Kadyn Martinez with just 3:17 to go in the contest. Unfazed, Tiger return man Deandre Stephens took the ensuing kickoff...
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan High School class of 1972 was recognized at a special pep rally Friday as they celebrated their 50-year reunion. "This was very fantastic," class of 72' graduate Lillian Hayes said. "This really made us feel very, very welcome." The class of 72' was the...
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
On Oct. 13, Student Body President Case Harris vetoed The Fate of the Gates Bill. The bill heavily advocated against changes proposed by the College Station police chief for the Northgate District. On Oct. 5, the bill was up for debate, and was unanimously passed by Student Senate. However, Harris...
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
Earlier this week, the Brazos County Commissioners Court allocated $5,000 to bus students to city hall to vote in November. However, some don't believe it's enough.
ROBERTSON, COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the victims in a Tuesday fatal crash has been identified as a Killeen man. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash – which occurred on Highway 79, near Farm-to-Market 1644. The investigation indicates...
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
Recently, Texas A&M University has been seized in controversy over its new faculty hiring program, ACES Plus. The university is being sued, and what makes it worse is the lawsuit is being brought forth by a professor from the University of Texas, or UT (I will try and refrain from using the arguably better acronym.)
A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you love frozen custard, then check out Andy's Frozen Custard, which is celebrating its grand opening in College Station next Friday. On Oct. 21, the store, located at 104 Southwest Parkway, will be offering $2 one-topping sundaes in celebration. The ribbon cutting starts at...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved over 5,000 acres of land to start construction on for the city’s innovation corridor Tuesday night. The area is alongside Highway 47 and Highway 21. The city would want to use the space for retail and residential areas including housing...
