Read full article on original website
Related
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
BBC
Lakes comic art festival wants to 'change the world'
A comic festival that attracts internationally-renowned artists has declared it wants to "use comics to change the world". The Lakes International Comic Arts Festival in Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria, includes exhibitions, live drawing, workshops and a comic market. Director Julie Tait said comics had "immense power to challenge our perceptions and opinions".
Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Expression in Two Shows at the Hood Museum
Looking at art can be transporting; images may take you to another place or time, or show you other ways of seeing and communicating — perhaps beyond known languages and cultural referents. Two major exhibitions at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., achieve all of the above: "Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting From Yirrkala" and "Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined." These extraordinary shows have little in common with each other aside from their current address — and the fact that each is far removed from white, Eurocentric and American art traditions.
Conversations with Jody: Bestseller Ng talks new novel, hope in dark times, humanities crisis
Bestselling novelist Celeste Ng is blessed with prodigious gifts. She writes gorgeous, lush sentences that make us look at ourselves and our world differently. Her first two novels have sold more than 2 million copies and her second novel, "Little Fires Everywhere," became a popular TV series starring Reese Witherspoon. She comes to Santa Cruz on Oct. 18 for a Bookshop Santa Cruz event at UCSC's Cowell Ranch Hay Barn to talk about her new novel, "Our Missing Hearts." Witherspoon just tapped the book as her October pick. Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl talks to Ng about the book, writing, the role of the humanities and artists, the rise of Donald Trump, motherhood and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
Print Magazine
Engaging with Art Lovers at the Opening for Maira Kalman’s ‘Women Holding Things’
Throughout the pandemic, artist, author, and illustrator Maira Kalman has been asking herself: What do women hold? When she answered her own question, she wrote, “The home and the family. And the children and the food. The friendships. The work. The work of the world. And the work of being human. The memories. And the troubles. And the sorrows and the triumphs. And the love.”
Comments / 0