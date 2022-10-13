ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jan O'Meara
3d ago

Unions should have no party affiliation! My husband withdrew from the union because of their political affiliation. Union dues should not go towards a political party you do not support!

35
B I L L
3d ago

Saw an interesting story on KGW 8 on Kotek's ad putting down Drazen. Everything they say about Drazen is either false or unsubstantiated.

30
Kats57
3d ago

it doesn't take $$$ to wake up people!!! Merely see what Brown has done to Oregon and see that This Twit will do the same!!! Change for the better with🔴🔴🔴🔴

11
