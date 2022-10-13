Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
Showers on tap amid cloudy, cooler conditions in SoCal Sunday
Much of Southern California should see some rain on Sunday amid cloudy and cooler conditions.
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49
SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
nypressnews.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The best places to see fall colors in California
There are some patches of California were leaf-lovers can find forests filled with vibrant fall foliage.
Inland Empire evacuations ordered as Southern California storm system brings risk of debris flows
Evacuation orders were issued in the Inland Empire as a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows. The orders center around the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus […]
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Fall Feels On The Way
Just one more day of the hot weather and we cool off! Temperatures topped off across the valley in the upper 80s to low 90s with a few pockets of the mid-80s. After today, we finally get those fall feels many of us have been wishing for. The process has already begun with highs today a few degrees cooler than yesterday. We are setting the stage for another comfortable night with a few breezes, but the Chico Parade of Lights will go on without any interference from the weather! By tomorrow morning we could see some low level stratus clouds. The farther south you go in the Sacramento Valley, the better the chance of the clouds appearing. Lows for the most part in the valley will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 things to know when moving to California
US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
Mysterious 'Fogbow' Weather Phenomenon Appears Over California
A photographer captured the image over San Francisco while walking in the Marin Headlands.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
CNBC
California approves desalination plant as historic drought hits water supplies
California regulators this week approved a $140 million desalination plant that could convert up to 5 million gallons of seawater each day into drinking water. The approval of the plant comes as record temperatures and drought conditions have forced states like California to address a future with dwindling water supplies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels on Thursday. Seven beach areas have been placed under warnings for high bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the OC Health Care Agency. These areas […]
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches
Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley
According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
Having trouble finding parking at Sacramento International Airport? You're not alone
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers are starting to get concerned about parking at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) with comments on social media discussing the struggle of finding a place to park in the five major lots. A map from the airport’s web page Friday morning showed Lots 1-4 as full;...
KCRA.com
Another big weekend for Sacramento entertainment seen as a win for local economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is no shortage of things to do in Sacramento this weekend, and for those who work in the city’s tourism industry, they believe that means big things for the city. “The more we host, the better those things become,” said Mike Testa with Visit...
Comments / 0