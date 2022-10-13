Read full article on original website
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
‘A pain in the neck’: Residents, city of Memphis react to collapsed sidewalk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood in South Memphis say they were stunned to see their sidewalk collapse for the second time in the last 10 years. This time, they say they’re making sure the city of Memphis fixes the problem for good. For the last...
Downtown businesses frustrated with costly water main breaks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- We are learning more about the damage caused by a huge water main break in downtown Memphis. Olymbec Plaza on Monroe Avenue in downtown Memphis is home to 25 businesses from law firms to Immigration Court, but all of them have been shut down for the last two weeks because of flooding […]
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
Issues at East Memphis intersection causing some cars to go airborne or bottom out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’re driving along and suddenly you don’t see the big dip in the road ahead of you, and it may cause your car to launch into the air while you’re driving. That’s what’s happening to people driving at the intersection of Highland Avenue...
Opinion | The surge of renters across Shelby County is hitting home | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The surge in people who rent hits home. We keep hearing how out-of-state investors are buying up houses faster than families who live here can do so, and new numbers show the effect that's having. Here are the six Shelby County zip codes where people rent...
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
Expect utility bills to rise as temperatures drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather moving in, many will be cranking up those thermostats to stay warm. Energy experts say expect to pay slightly more this season, but how much exactly? Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers can expect their bills to increase by 5 to 10 percent, compared to this time last year. The increase […]
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
One killed in Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives. Anyone with information on this shooting is […]
EPA to hold community meeting amid concerns over sterilization facility pollution in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leona Golston has lived in South Memphis for most of her life, but the 78-year-old said sometimes it’s hard for her to breathe when she’s out sitting on her front porch. “Some people; they come and visit me and stuff and say ‘what is...
Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators. Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing. At about 12:30 AM...
Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
Prayer for violent crime in Memphis held at Whitehaven Catholic school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, October 12th, Memphians came together to pray for the city in the wake of recent violent crimes. The prayer took place on the front lawn of St. Paul Catholic School in Whitehaven, and the group received remarks from Mayor Lee Harris and various community leaders and clergy members.
Victim recovering after shooting in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is recovering after being shot in South Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street for a shooting about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. One person was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
One killed after being hit by train, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after being hit by a train early Friday morning in Memphis. The accident happened at a train track near Southern Avenue and Haynes. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the scene around 12:38 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
How does Reginald Milton plan to tackle youth violence prevention in Shelby County?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Combatting juvenile charges has been a problem in Shelby County for the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, officials reported an average of 1,000 serious juvenile charges each year. However, in 2020, that number decreased by 20%. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently appointed Reginald Miltonaso Deputy Administrator of Education and Youth and he has plans for youth violence prevention.
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
