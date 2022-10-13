ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Downtown businesses frustrated with costly water main breaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- We are learning more about the damage caused by a huge water main break in downtown Memphis. Olymbec Plaza on Monroe Avenue in downtown Memphis is home to 25 businesses from law firms to Immigration Court, but all of them have been shut down for the last two weeks because of flooding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Expect utility bills to rise as temperatures drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather moving in, many will be cranking up those thermostats to stay warm. Energy experts say expect to pay slightly more this season, but how much exactly? Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers can expect their bills to increase by 5 to 10 percent, compared to this time last year. The increase […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One killed in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives. Anyone with information on this shooting is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One killed after being hit by train, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after being hit by a train early Friday morning in Memphis. The accident happened at a train track near Southern Avenue and Haynes. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the scene around 12:38 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
localmemphis.com

How does Reginald Milton plan to tackle youth violence prevention in Shelby County?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Combatting juvenile charges has been a problem in Shelby County for the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, officials reported an average of 1,000 serious juvenile charges each year. However, in 2020, that number decreased by 20%. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently appointed Reginald Miltonaso Deputy Administrator of Education and Youth and he has plans for youth violence prevention.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

