New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say

A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shootout at Bogalusa High homecoming football game leaves 15-year-old dead, police say

A 15-year-old was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside the football stadium at Bogalusa High School's homecoming game Friday night, the Bogalusa Police Department said. Police say gunshots rang out during the game against Jewels Sumner, causing the crowd to scatter. Officers believe the shooting involved three people exchanging gunfire, one of whom was the 15-year-old.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot

The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
New Orleans, LA

