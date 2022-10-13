Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward that left 1 man injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, a man was shot on the 1200 block of Delery Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in vehicle on Franklin Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in a vehicle at Franklin Avenue and North Roman streets, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers said they were summoned to a report of gunfire Friday at 4:12 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say
A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
fox8live.com
3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three more robbery attempts were reported Friday night (Oct. 14) in the same Mid-City neighborhood where an off-duty New Orleans police officer was shot during an attempted robbery one night earlier, the NOPD said. Four women were victimized in the three incidents, which occurred within the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating homicide in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood on Friday. According to police, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and N. Roman Street around 4:12 p.m. The victim...
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NOLA.com
Off-duty New Orleans police officer shot during robbery near Lafitte Greenway
An off-duty New Orleans police officer was recovering Friday after being shot during a robbery near the Lafitte Greenway, authorities said. Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran who is assigned to the 4th Police District in Algiers, was wounded in the abdomen and taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
NOPD: Male victim found dead inside car after being shot multiple times
According to officers, the shooting happened near the corner of Franklin Ave and N. Roman Street just after 4:12 p.m.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Shootout at Bogalusa High homecoming football game leaves 15-year-old dead, police say
A 15-year-old was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside the football stadium at Bogalusa High School's homecoming game Friday night, the Bogalusa Police Department said. Police say gunshots rang out during the game against Jewels Sumner, causing the crowd to scatter. Officers believe the shooting involved three people exchanging gunfire, one of whom was the 15-year-old.
WDSU
Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood
New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot
The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
WDSU
Neighbors react to woman, teen injured in shooting in Mid City near Orleans Parish Jail
NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors in Mid-City are on edge after crime hits too close to home and just near the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Police said a car crashed outside the office, after the two people inside the car were trying to get away from someone shooting at them.
WDSU
15-year-old shot and killed outside Bogalusa High School homecoming game
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department said a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside of a football game on Friday night. Officers report that approximately 18 to 20 shots were fired and that there were three people exchanging gunfire. One of them was the victim. The shooting happened...
NOLA.com
Grand jury charges four with torturing, kidnapping Metairie father and son in ransom plot
A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted four people, including a previously unnamed juvenile, on charges of breaking into a Fat City apartment, torturing a man and his teenage son, kidnapping the son and demanding an $80,000 ransom. Authorities eventually rescued the 17-year-old victim after sending his abductors photos of...
JPSO: Suspect wanted for Marrero double homicide, should be considered armed and dangerous
Jefferson Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a man and woman in Marrero last month.
Comments / 1