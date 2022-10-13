Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
New UC Davis cancer center serving as hub for safer, more targeted treatments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new center at UC Davis is one of several new initiatives at the university designed to make cancer care more available to everyone. "For many years, there was this impression that cancer was simply based on the genetic code and not the zip code of the patient," said Dr. Lucky Lara, director of the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.
KCRA.com
Can fentanyl be absorbed through your skin? UC Davis doctor busts myths surrounding the drug
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may have heard that fentanyl exposure through the skin could lead to adverse effects, including death. But doctors say — that’s not actually true. Dr. Daniel Colby, an emergency medical physician with UC Davis Health, sat down with KCRA 3 on Friday to...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Parental abduction in San Joaquin Co, mental health 911 alternative, social security benefits jump
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Homeless does not mean voteless' | Sacramento County hopes to boost voter turnout with homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At the Loaves & Fishes Friendship Park Thursday morning, homeless individuals had the chance to make their voices heard ahead of the midterm election at a voter registration drive from Sacramento County. "I wouldn't say that there's a single person that we've talked to today that...
Here are the Sacramento County and city measures voters will see on their ballot
(KTXL) — Funding for transportation projects and addressing homelessness will be some of the measures on the ballot in Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento for the 2022 midterm election. Here are the measures Sacramento voters will see on their ballot. Sacramento County measures Measure A If passed, this measure will raise sales taxes […]
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
KCRA.com
KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Better COVID-related outcomes when older adults get flu shot, study shows
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New research on older adult patients receiving influenza shots points toward protection from COVID-19-positive prognoses for those who contract it after getting a flu vaccine. "Those who were vaccinated against influenza actually had decreased rates of getting COVID as well as decreased severity if they did...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 14-16
From the GoldenSky country music festival to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and the Sacramento Kings' Fan Fest, here’s a look at events in Northern California this weekend. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. GoldenSky Festival. Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, and Brothers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capradio.org
Sacramento faces homeless shelter funding shortfall as it grapples with surging unhoused population
Sacramento could face a $40 million deficit for homeless shelter funding as early as next summer as it grapples with a surging unhoused population and calls from the public to expand shelter and housing options. Though state funds covered the city’s $13.8 million homeless services funding gap this fiscal year,...
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
Chili cook-off fundraiser raises awareness about burn victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Firefighters Burn Institute will host its 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sacramento Regional Fire Museum. There will be 10 competitors cooking up their famous chili, and guests can enjoy unlimited chili tastings, local breweries...
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
KCRA.com
Another big weekend for Sacramento entertainment seen as a win for local economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is no shortage of things to do in Sacramento this weekend, and for those who work in the city’s tourism industry, they believe that means big things for the city. “The more we host, the better those things become,” said Mike Testa with Visit...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0