Sacramento, CA

ABC10

New UC Davis cancer center serving as hub for safer, more targeted treatments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new center at UC Davis is one of several new initiatives at the university designed to make cancer care more available to everyone. "For many years, there was this impression that cancer was simply based on the genetic code and not the zip code of the patient," said Dr. Lucky Lara, director of the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.
DAVIS, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
#Community Health#Health Disparities#Consulate General#Medical Services#General Health#Binational Health Week#Latino#Hispanic#The Mexican Consulate
KCRA.com

Better COVID-related outcomes when older adults get flu shot, study shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New research on older adult patients receiving influenza shots points toward protection from COVID-19-positive prognoses for those who contract it after getting a flu vaccine. "Those who were vaccinated against influenza actually had decreased rates of getting COVID as well as decreased severity if they did...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Chili cook-off fundraiser raises awareness about burn victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Firefighters Burn Institute will host its 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sacramento Regional Fire Museum. There will be 10 competitors cooking up their famous chili, and guests can enjoy unlimited chili tastings, local breweries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
