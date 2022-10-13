Read full article on original website
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive Daughter
WLOS.com
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
WLOS.com
Burton St. Agricultural Fest celebrates history, founder of historically Black community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Burton Street community came together Saturday to celebrate the Burton Street Community Agricultural Festival. In 1913, Edward W. Pearson started off the event to bring the historically Black community together. A civil rights leader in the mountains and a U.S. Army veteran, Pearson was...
WLOS.com
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Change filters and other fall chores that can help you breathe easier
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With energy costs expected to increase this winter, it’s more important than ever to maximize the efficiency of your heating and air-quality systems. The good news is that you can start with an inexpensive DIY fix. Your furnace (and central air, if you have...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
WLOS.com
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
Kingsport Times-News
Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView
KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
thecentersquare.com
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
WLOS.com
WNC reacts to Raleigh mass shooting as shock, other emotions reverberate through the state
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, members of the Asheville community reacted to the shooting Thursday evening, Oct. 14 in Raleigh that killed 5 people and wounded two others when a 15-year-old opened fire on people in a neighborhood and nearby greenway. The mass shooting has shaken North Carolina's...
WLOS.com
UNCA Chancellor Nancy Cable announces plans to step down, interim appointed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville announced some major changes will soon be taking place among its top leaders. Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced on Oct. 12 she plans to step down from her role, effective Dec. 31, 2022 and will later become executive director of the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, based in Chapel Hill in January 2023.
Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE UNDER CLAIM OF LIEN RE: 22-SP-2 UNDER AND BY VIRTUE
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE UNDER CLAIM OF LIEN RE: 22-SP-2 UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power granted in the recorded Declarations and North Carolina law which authorize the foreclosure of the Claim of Lien filed against Gary A. Beaver by Cane Creek Ridge Homeowners Association, Inc. (hereinafter "Association"), filed September 10, 2021 and filed in Case Number 21-M-181 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court for Jackson County by power of sale and because of a failure to make timely payment of assessments and other sums due to the Association and pursuant to an Order entered by the Clerk of the Superior Court and pursuant to demand of the Association, the undersigned Trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale in the Courthouse of Jackson County, in the City of Sylvia, North Carolina, at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of October, 2022, all that certain parcel of real estate, including any undivided interest in common area and all improvements and fixtures located thereon, in Jackson County, North Carolina, more particularly described as follows: BEING THE REAL PROPERTY described in the deed recorded in Deed Book 2149, at Page 34 in Jackson County Public Registry. Tax PIN: 7661228301 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2782 Blanton Branch Road, Sylva, NC 28779 PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S) Gary A. Beaver The terms of the sale are that the property will be sold for cash to the highest bidder and a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, or Seven Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($750.00) may be required at the time of the sale. The property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "As Is, Where Is". The Trustee does not make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such conditions are expressly disclaimed. The property will be sold subject to restrictions and easements of record, any unpaid taxes, prior liens and special assessments, any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure, and any tax required to be paid by N.C.G.S. § 7A-308(a)(1). The sale will be held open for ten days for upset bids as required by law. An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007 may after receiving Notice of Sale terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the default has not been cured at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. This the 12th day of September, 2022. Sellers, Ayers, Dortch & Lyons, P.A. Trustee By: Robert C. Dortch, Jr. 32-33e.
WLOS.com
American Sewing Corporation to add 12,000 square feet, new job openings
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Real signs of growth are happening at American Sewing Corporation in Sylva. The company is adding 12,000 square feet onto its facility for new equipment. American Sewing is in the final steps of getting a $60,000 building reuse grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
WLOS.com
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
bpr.org
Republican incumbent Clampitt faces new Democratic challenger Platt in 119 district election
New district maps enacted this year have ended one of Western North Carolina’s longest-running electoral feuds. Republican Mike Clampitt currently represents District 119. For the past five elections, he’s traded that seat with Democrat Joe Sam Queen of Haywood County – making this one of the most competitive districts in the region.
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
WLOS.com
Asheville Pizza and Brewing puts a new spin on pumpkin spice season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just when you thought you’d heard of everything pumpkin spiced, in comes Asheville Pizza and Brewing Co. with its newest seasonal staple. The pumpkin spice pizza hit the menu this week. So far, it’s a hit, employees said. "We just wanted to do...
