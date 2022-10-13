Read full article on original website
#46: Man beat choked girlfriend, beat her with baseball bat while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Chicago man with attempted murder for allegedly choking his girlfriend and beating her with a baseball bat while he was on bail for a felony gun case. He is the 46th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago while...
Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for hijacking pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint in 2019. The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis was sentenced Friday. On Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:27 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department...
Disturbing new details were revealed by prosecutors Thursday, describing the moments leading up to and after the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago woman in the city's West Ridge neighborhood. The remains of 69-year-old Frances Walker were found inside a freezer in a West Ridge residence earlier this week, though...
13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge
A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. A nearby witness told police...
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night, authorities said. The boy was found on a bench in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head around 9:50 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Chicago boarding house tenant charged with murder after police discovered the remains of her landlady inside a freezer used the victim’s phone to send text messages to other tenants. Some tenants received confusing text messages from Walker’s phone saying suspect Sandra Kolalou would care for the victim’s dog and anyone who was moving out should give Kolalou their keys. A judge ordered the 36-year-old Kolalou held without bond Thursday. Kolalou is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her landlady, Frances Walker. She also faces a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death.
Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO — A woman has been charged after the remains of a boarding house owner were discovered in a North Side freezer Monday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69. On Monday at around 7 p.m.,...
Man gets 18 years for accidentally shooting youth activist to death in West Rogers Park
A 20-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend, youth activist Caleb Reed, to death while firing at a car in West Rogers Park two years ago. Jurors found Genove Martin guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on September 9. Judge...
Woman Found With Gunshot Wound to the Head in Loop Apartment
A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside an apartment in the Loop Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The woman, 38, was discovered about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she...
Chicago shooting: Woman shoots man stabbing another woman in East Garfield Park, police say
A man was shot after stabbing a woman trying to enter a West Side residential building, Chicago police said.
In the first floor kitchen freezer, police found a severed head, dismembered arms and dismembered legs. The victim's torso has not been found.
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
CHICAGO -- Antonio Coria says he sensed "an evil presence" the night he believes he was almost murdered. He had been hired Monday to pick up Sandra Kolalou on the Northwest Side and bring her to Foster Beach, where her SUV needed to be towed. The night ended with Kolalou allegedly coming at him with a pocketknife and Coria fending her off with a stick.
Chicago police say the person who killed the owner of a boarding house on the city’s North Side – allegedly dismembering her body – was a tenant who had scared other tenants.
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
CHICAGO — Police have released new details as they investigate the murder of a woman who was found inside a freezer on her own property. Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing a homicidal death, WMAQ reported. Kolalou had been renting a room in the home where the body of her landlord was found.
16-year-old driver crashes into CPD patrol car on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old driving a black sedan crash int a CPD patrol car after running a stop sign on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday. Police say the officers in the patrol car were responding to a call of shots fired and were headed south on St. Louis with the lights and sirens on when a black sedan heading west on 63rd hit the CPD car.
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
