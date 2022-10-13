ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. A nearby witness told police...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
wglc.net

Suspect in freezer body case ordered held without bond

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Chicago boarding house tenant charged with murder after police discovered the remains of her landlady inside a freezer used the victim’s phone to send text messages to other tenants. Some tenants received confusing text messages from Walker’s phone saying suspect Sandra Kolalou would care for the victim’s dog and anyone who was moving out should give Kolalou their keys. A judge ordered the 36-year-old Kolalou held without bond Thursday. Kolalou is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her landlady, Frances Walker. She also faces a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says

The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old driver crashes into CPD patrol car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old driving a black sedan crash int a CPD patrol car after running a stop sign on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday. Police say the officers in the patrol car were responding to a call of shots fired and were headed south on St. Louis with the lights and sirens on when a black sedan heading west on 63rd hit the CPD car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
CHICAGO, IL

