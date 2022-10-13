CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Chicago boarding house tenant charged with murder after police discovered the remains of her landlady inside a freezer used the victim’s phone to send text messages to other tenants. Some tenants received confusing text messages from Walker’s phone saying suspect Sandra Kolalou would care for the victim’s dog and anyone who was moving out should give Kolalou their keys. A judge ordered the 36-year-old Kolalou held without bond Thursday. Kolalou is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her landlady, Frances Walker. She also faces a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO