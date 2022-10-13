ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop

By Dionne Johnson
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opaz8_0iWnCYBw00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers pulled over a vehicle for improper lane usage and found 42 pounds of weed when they opened the trunk.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday, she said.

Mom speaks after teen son shot and killed in Cecilia

Three people in the car were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Devonte Jamal Francois, 23 of Breaux Bridge was charged with one count possession with intent to distribute a schedule I and resisting an officer; Kevin Joseph Batiste Jr., 23 of Lafayette was charged with one count possession with intent to distribute a schedule I and improper lane usage, and Dandre Terrell Charles, 28 of Lafayette was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
FRANKLIN, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Lafayette Police#I Copyright#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Calcasieu Parish News

More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking

More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 13, 2022, that over the last several weeks, EBRSO Drugs launched an investigation into Jermaine Harris aka “UNC’s” alleged unlawful narcotics trafficking activities. Agents performed hundreds of hours of surveillance and many controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris during the course of the investigation. Harris was allegedly accompanied by his 10-year-old son during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
truecrimedaily

Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'

BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy