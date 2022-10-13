Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested
#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
sheltonherald.com
Three people found dead at Stamford home from suspected fentanyl overdoses, police say
STAMFORD — City police say three people were found dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose at a home in Stamford’s Glenbrook area Thursday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said a worker arrived at a Scofield Avenue rental home around 5 p.m. for a job when he found what appeared to be a woman suffering from an overdose in the home’s basement.
Autopsies show Bristol officers were shot multiple times, but timeline remains murky
Two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush were shot multiple times in the head and torso, the Office of the chief medical examiner announced on Friday. But the events leading up to the killings remain murky.
3 Found Dead By Furnace Repairman At Stamford Home, Police Say
Three people were found dead inside a Fairfield County home by a furnace repairman. The incident took place in Stamford around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at a residence on Scofield Avenue. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police, the repairman was told to enter the rental...
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs. Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke,...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Man Who Chased, Fatally Shot Victim In White Plains Found Guilty By Jury, DA Says
A Westchester man has been found guilty after authorities say he chased down and then murdered a man near a housing complex. Brandon Williams, age 28, was charged for the fatal shooting of Deron Strange, age 34, in White Plains that happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in a parking lot behind the apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.
Bunch Of Vehicle Violations Turns Up 2 Pounds Of Pot In Ridgefield Stop
Perhaps it was the cracked windshield. Maybe the broken tail light. Or the missing license plate. Whatever first the eye of a Ridgefield police officer led to the seizure of more than two pounds of pot and the arrest of a driver from Manhattan. Both the registration for the Chevy...
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
What’s next for investigation into Bristol police ambush?
Following an apparent ambush that killed two Bristol police officers and sent a third to the hospital, law enforcement experts say the investigation will focus on potential early warning signs – and how much information the officers had responding to the call.
Fairfield News: Shoplifter Apprehended
2022-10-13@9:24pm–#Fairfield News: A man was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting health and beauty items from Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. EMS was on the way after the suspect was tased.
BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings
Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Stratford News: Armed Robbery
202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
Former Fairfield police chief talks dangers of job
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Gary MacNamara knows all too well how often a normal day on a police force can turn into a nightmare for an officer’s family. The former chief of the Fairfield Police Department, he said there is always a family behind the badge worried about them. But policing has changed in recent […]
