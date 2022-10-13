ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested

#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
ANSONIA, CT
sheltonherald.com

Three people found dead at Stamford home from suspected fentanyl overdoses, police say

STAMFORD — City police say three people were found dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose at a home in Stamford’s Glenbrook area Thursday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said a worker arrived at a Scofield Avenue rental home around 5 p.m. for a job when he found what appeared to be a woman suffering from an overdose in the home’s basement.
STAMFORD, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
#Violent Crime#St Vincent S Hospital
Daily Voice

Man Who Chased, Fatally Shot Victim In White Plains Found Guilty By Jury, DA Says

A Westchester man has been found guilty after authorities say he chased down and then murdered a man near a housing complex. Brandon Williams, age 28, was charged for the fatal shooting of Deron Strange, age 34, in White Plains that happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in a parking lot behind the apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Public Safety
Public Safety
Twitter
Twitter
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Shoplifter Apprehended

2022-10-13@9:24pm–#Fairfield News: A man was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting health and beauty items from Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. EMS was on the way after the suspect was tased.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Armed Robbery

202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church

2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily News

Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Former Fairfield police chief talks dangers of job

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Gary MacNamara knows all too well how often a normal day on a police force can turn into a nightmare for an officer’s family. The former chief of the Fairfield Police Department, he said there is always a family behind the badge worried about them. But policing has changed in recent […]
FAIRFIELD, CT

