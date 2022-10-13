Read full article on original website
WGAL
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
Dauphin County crisis response team helps to end barricade in Middletown
Tactical officers and crisis response workers safely ended a barricade situation in Middletown Saturday after three hours when they convinced a man to seek help, according to a news release. Police were called to the first block of South Union Street in Middletown just before 2 p.m. Saturday for a...
Duncannon EMS unit gets taken off the critical list
Kraig Nace of the Duncannon EMS delivered good news during the Oct. 3 Wheatfield Twp. supervisors’ meeting. Nace said his organization has achieved adequate staffing levels, and all pre-COVID fundraising efforts have been fully restored, including Sunday dinners and bingo. Bingo is Monday nights starting at 6:45, with the...
WGAL
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County
A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Crews called to building fire early Saturday morning: Report
There was a building fire early Saturday morning in Lebanon County, according to a news report. Crews were called to the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township and tankers were called in for additional water, according to WGAL. The news station reported that some roads around Klinger...
bctv.org
Animal Rescue League of Berks County 10-13-22
District 6 Reading City Councilman Chris Miller discusses the Animal Rescue League of Berks County with Alexis Pagoulatos, their Chief Executive Officer, on In Your District. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
WGAL
Dauphin County woman has helped thousands of families in need of diapers
8 Who Care Award winners are being honored for their service to their community. A Dauphin County woman discovered a hidden need and decided she wanted to help. She has now reached thousands of families. Things are bustling at the headquarters of the Healthy Steps Diaper Bank, which is tucked...
abc27.com
Bird flu confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not...
abc27.com
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
Fire breaks out at Harrisburg duplex
Harrisburg firefighters are battling a Friday morning fire at a city duplex. The first-alarm fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and dispatch reports. No injuries were immediately reported. Fire officials said smoke was rising from...
sanatogapost.com
Birdsboro Crash Damages Vehicle, Electric Equipment
BIRDSBORO PA – No one was injured, but electric and cable junction boxes were damaged and a 17-year-old Birdsboro man was cited, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at 2:43 p.m. in the 200 block of Lanie Drive, according to Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
WGAL
Lancaster retirement communities host open houses
In Lancaster County, hundreds of visitors were exploring the retirement options available in the area. There were 17 senior living communities throughout the county. All came to gather to host open houses. It's marking the first time something like this has happened since the start of the pandemic. "We have...
bctv.org
PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources 10-14-22
Learn about PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources from Nicky Habecker, their Coordinator for Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties, and host Steph McMahon, on Applauding life After 50. From the program: Applauding Life After 50.
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
local21news.com
Identity of driver killed in York County crash released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
abc27.com
York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
