PREP FOOTBALL: Knights face tall task against Badger

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement said his Purple Knights will head into Friday’s matchup with Southern Lakes Conference leader Lake Geneva Badger (7-1, 6-0 SLC) at Jacobson Field with one simple goal.

“We want to play a solid four quarters against a good football team,” Dement said. “Sure, we want to go out and win the football game, but we can’t do that unless we play well for an entire game. Whether it’s depth or something else, we haven’t been able to do that.”

The Knights (2-6, 1-5) were halfway there a week ago when they led Waterford 7-0 at the intermission. The Wolverines stormed back to post a 28-7 victory at Jacobson Field.

With no playoffs on the horizon, Dement said the Knights will throw everything they have at the Badgers, include potentially a few freshmen.

“We’ve had a few up with the varsity practicing with us this week and they’re looking good,” Dement said. “Who knows? You might see a couple on Friday.”

The coach also hopes to see a few of his regulars who were banged up against the Wolverines and haven’t practiced much this week heal up enough to play.

That includes two-way senior starter Josh Martinez and junior running back Toby Robinson.

They could use all hands on deck against Badger, which is ranked ninth in the current coaches poll for Division 2. The Badgers trailed 20-14 last week against visiting Union Grove before using a 21-point third quarter to boost them to a 42-28 win.

Quarterback JP Doyle is a two-threat with 659 passing yards and 874 rushing yards. Landon Nottestad is right behind him with 760 yards rushing.

“That whole team has been running that offense since they were little kids,” Dement said. “They really come off the ball hard and attack you. That’s where I want us to be.”

The Knights were able to frustrate Waterford at times in the first half, using an undersized, but super quick Owen West at the noseguard position.

“Owen just did a terrific job,” Dement said. “He’s a wrestler and he’s a tough kid who’s really quick. He stuck his nose in there and made some great plays. I wish all our kids had his attitude.”

The coach isn’t telling what West’s main responsibilities will be this week.

“Badger is really well-coached and they’ll be looking to exploit the bubble on our defense,” Dement said. “We’ll have to be disciplined. We’ll need 11 guys doing their jobs to be successful.”

On offense, the coach continues to be impressed with the work of senior running back Decarlos Nora, who had 58 tough yards against Waterford and leads the team with 696 for the season.

“Dee has been the most consistent kid we’ve had,” Dement said. “You can always come on him.”

In other action involving Stateline area teams:

• BIG FOOT (1-7, 0-6 Capitol) at BELOIT TURNER (3-5, 1-5 Capitol): The Trojans may have finally found an opponent who can’t match their offensive firepower. They’ll find out a night earlier than usual as this game has been moved up to tonight due to the shortage of available officials.

The Chiefs are coming off a 47-7 loss to visiting Edgewood last week and are averaging only 9.2 points per game. Turner, which actually was blanked by Edgewood two weeks ago (23-0), is averaging 29.9 points.

The Trojans are led by Sean Fogel in passing (23 TDs, 1,759 yards, 58.5 percent). His top receivers are both having banner seasons. Tyler Sutherland has 47 receptions for 791 yards and 13 TDs. Will Lauterbach has 39 receptions for 711 yards and nine TDs. Lauterbach has also been a terrific return man, averaging 24.5 yards per kick return as well as 31.3 on three punt returns.

The Trojans will try to slow down the Chiefs’ Jax Hertel, who had 13 carries for 173 yards and a TD against Edgewood.

• LANCASTER (6-2, 5-1 SWC) at BRODHEAD-JUDA (6-2, 5-1 SWC): The Cardinals dropped their second straight, 30-21 against Prairie du Chien, last week and need to turn it around this week with a home game on Friday night.

CAMBRIDGE (1-7) at CLINTON (5-3, 3-3 Eastern Suburban): The Cougars were edged at Waterloo 12-6 last week, but they should have an easier time of it this Friday.

Cougars quarterback Peyton Bingham passed the 1,000-yard rushing milestone last week and now has 1,018 to go along with 650 passing yards. He has passed for three scores and run for 20.

Delroy Vernon Jr. also has 760 yards rushing and five TDs.

• PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-8, 0-6 SWAL) at BELLEVILLE (7-1, 5-1): The Vikings fell to Mineral Point 55-0 last Thursday night. Now they face a Belleville team which is currently in second in the conference and boasts one of the top quarterbacks in the state.

Senior Aidan Keyes has completed 146-of-227 passes (64.3 percent) for 2,334 yards and a whopping 31 touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions.

• ORANGEVILLE (1-6) at SOUTH BELOIT (5-4): The SoBos were thumped at Kirkland Hiawatha 60-20 last week.

The SoBos continue to put up some impressive offensive numbers. Quarterback Kaden Myhres has completed 30-of-42 passes for 547 yards and nine touchdowns and just one interception. He has also rushed for 781 yards on 121 tries and scored 13 TDs. His favorite target, Dez Hampton, has 22 catches for 469 yards and six TDs.

Leorence Kostka has 73 carries for 589 yards.

• WINNEBAGO (4-3 Big Northern) at NORTH BOONE (2-5 Big Northern): The Vikings got back on track with a 54-13 win over Rock Falls. Winnebago had a four-game winning streak snapped by Stillman Valley 28-14.

• HONONEGAH (5-2 NIC-10) at BELVIDERE (0-7): The Indians are coming off tough losses to Boylan and Belvidere North. The Bucs are liable to feel the brunt of that frustration.