Columbus boys, Lourdes girls make golf history. Plus football, volleyball, Heritage golf & more

Two Lourdes Academy golfers did something unprecedented during a win against Coral Gables at Briar Bay Golf Course in Miami.

Lourdes sophomore Megan Bermejo, who won medalist honors with 33, shot a hole-in-one on Hole No.8, and sophomore teammate Julia Ortega shot a hole-in-one on Hole No.7. Both stellar shots were within a minute of each other. Unheard of.

Bermejo used an 8-iron on the 120-yard, Hole No.8 effort, and Ortega used a pitching wedge on the 109-yard, Hole No.7 shot.

Lourdes scored 154 as a team, while Coral Gables totaled 227.

Columbus, Heritage golf

For the first time, a Miami-Dade County team won the QDOBA Tournament of Champions Golf Classic, hosted by Providence Golf Club in Davenport.

The Columbus boys’ team continued its impressive run by winning this prestigious event, its fifth tournament win of the season.

With more than 28 state champions in the field, the Columbus golfers were ready for the challenge. This tournament is by invitation only, with the top 3 teams from each of the three classifications (1A, 2A, 3A) from the FHSAA state golf finals participating.

In the two-day event, the Explorers shot 2-under par, good enough to edge Ponte Vedra, which has won the past five state championships.

Columbus was led by senior Andres Atrio, who shot 69 (-3) on a par 72 on day one and a 70 (-2) on day two for a 5-under par 139, taking second overall. Max Fonseca shot 1-under (71) on round two and tied for 10th overall at 146 with teammate Christian Figueredo (73-73). Sebastian Kawas, also of Columbus, had consistent rounds to finish even par 144, tying for fourth overall.

The Explorers held a one-shot lead over Ponte Vedra after round one. Atrio scored two eagles during that round.

Columbus coach Michael Marinelli said: “We are very proud of the boys! They are back in action (this) week for the HS Honda Classic, another one of the top rated tourneys in the country.”

American Heritage-Plantation did well, too, finishing fourth. The Patriots are another strong boys’ golf program from South Florida.

Aiden Arce tied for seventh (72-73,145) and Max Govaerts (76-70,146) also made the Top 10. Sohan Patel tied for 24th (74-78,152) and John Piniero tied for 35th (82-75,157) with teammate Thomas Kirby (78-79,157). Rafael Frias tied for 44th (85-80,165).

Team: 1 Columbus 574; 2. Ponte Vedra 578; 3. Benjamin-North Palm Beach 584; 4. American Heritage-Plantation 596; 5. Saint Stephen’s-Bradenton and Circle Christian-Orlando 602; 7. Windermere 603; 8. Lake Mary Prep 605; 9. Lake Mary 631.

More golf

Ransom Everglades boys’ golf is progressing nicely as it nears the postseason.

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 157, Doral Academy 162, Westminster Christian 168 at International Links of Miami (par 35) : Medalist Jackson Langer (RE) 37; Gonzalo Flores (Dor) and Kobe Lopez (RE) 38; Dylan Grassbaugh (Dor) 40; Paul Young (WC), Hugo Stenstrom (RE), Nick Viana (RE) 41 and Matteo Bloom (RE) 41; Robert Romero (Dor), Lorenzo Castro (WC), Navraj Suri (RE), Dawson Medina (WC) and Guillermo Marin (Dor) 42.

GIRLS: American Heritage-Plantation 177, Cardinal Gibbons 194: Medalist Katherine Schaefer (AH) 35; Sofia Ehret (CG) 41; Nicole Wu (AH) 43; Elizabeth Smith (CG) and Alessandra Tabora (AH) 48; Kate Mackie (CG) and Sofia Wood (AH) 51; Marykait Reeder (CG) 54.

Volleyball

Riviera Prep volleyball placed third of 32 teams at the Bishop Moore Volleyball Invitational in Orlando.

Led by Sydney Zanca, Ana Sophia Mascarua Fuentes, Rayna Anders, and Alex Ragan, the Bulldogs (12-2) defeated Spruce Creek, Fort Pierce Central, Orangewood Christian, and host Bishop Moore.

Gulliver Prep also competed, going 3-2 for seventh.

Cardinal Mooney-Sarasota d. Gulliver Prep 25-18, 25-18: Jackie Taylor 7 kills; Hailey Brenner 5 kills, 6 digs; Catalina Palazio 5 kills; Sophia Wong 6 digs.

Gulliver Prep d. Vero Beach 25-16, 25-15: Hailey Brenner 7 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Jackie Taylor 6 kills, 2 blocks; Catalina Palazio 6 kills, 2 aces; Jade Garcia 5 kills; Carolina Alfonso 8 digs.

Gulliver Prep d. Lake Brantley-Altamonte Springs 25-16, 25-19: Hailey Brenner 10 kills, 2 aces; Jackie Taylor 7 kills, 3 blocks; Maya Pace 19 assists, 7 digs; Sophia Wong 11 digs, 3 aces; Catalina Palazio 11 digs.

Trinity Prep-Winter Park d. Gulliver Prep 27-25, 19-25, 15-13: Hailey Brenner 10 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Jackie Taylor 10 kills, 5 blocks; Jade Garcia 5 kills; Catalina Palazio 5 kills; Maya Pace 27 assists, 2 blocks; Carolina Alfonso 3 aces.

Gulliver Prep d. Horizon-Winter Garden 25-12, 19-25, 15-13: Jackie Taylor 9 kills; Hailey Brenner 8 kills, 3 aces; Maya Pace 14 assists; Sophia Wong 14 digs; Catalina Palazio 10 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces. GP (21-3).

More volleyball

Krop d. Miami Central 25-9, 25-9, 25-8: Annabelle Vargas 8 kills; Diana Perez 6 kills, 7 aces; Arielle Socol 14 assists. Krop (4-8).

Krop d. Miami Springs 25-12, 25-2, 25-8: Anabel Vargas 9 aces, 9 kills, 3 blocks; Diana Perez 7 aces, 7 kills. Krop (5-8).

Palmetto d. Coral Reef 25-18, 22-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-10: Hailey Zambrana 18 kills, 22 digs; Julia Rivera 15 kills, 18 digs; Lexi Diaz 46 assists, 5 aces; Julia Schmidt 11 kills. Plm (9-12).

Ransom Everglades d. Rivera Prep 20-25 25-17, 25-20, 25-21: The Raiders (13-9) clinched the second seed in the district and will most likely face Riviera as the three seed in a rematch next week in a district semifinal.

Swimming

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 203, Miami Country Day 137: 200 medley relay: 1. RE 2:01.45. 200 free: 1. Dula, A (RE) 2:19.77. 200 IM: 1. Linfield, S (RE) 2:23.36. 50 free: 1. Castro, M (MCD) 29.39. 100 butterfly: 1. Rampersad, K (RE) 59.64. 100 free: 1. Sanchez-Tembleque-W (RE) 58.69. 500 free: 1. Lydecker, S (MCD) 6:04.14. 200 free relay: 1. RE 1:49.30. 100 back: 1. Linfield, S (RE) 1:06.05. 100 breast: 1. Rampersad, K (RE) 1:10.47. 400 free relay: 1. RE 4:07.30.

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 186, Miami Country Day 138: 200 medley relay: 1. RE 1:50.03. 200 free: 1. Gomez, N (RE) 1:53.60. 200 IM: 1. Smiley, D (MCD) 1:58.66. 50 free: 1. O’Brien, C (RE) 23.92. 100 butterfly: 1. Badawal, A (RE) 1:05.16. 100 free: 1. Perez, V (RE) 53.14. 500 free: 1. Smiley, D (MCD) 4:57.17. 200 free relay: 1. RE 1:35.29. 100 back: 1. Gomez, N (RE) 59.48. 100 breast: 1. Garcia-Caceres, A (RE) 1:08.16. 400 free relay: 1. RE 3:45.79.

Football

St. Brendan 35, Dade Christian 0: Luis Lugo 2 yd TD run (Marco Netto kick); Gabriel Granados 12 yd TD pass from Julian Fresen (Marco Netto kick); Eric Youman 89 yd kickoff return TD (Marco Netto kick); Julian Fresen 10 yd TD run (Marco Netto kick; Luis Lugo 3 yd TD run (Marco Netto kick).

StB: QB J.Fressen 10-of-17 passing, 123 yds, 1 TD; 2 carries, 13 yds, 1 TD; L.Lugo 17 carries, 102 yds, 2 TDs; N.Castro 2 catches, 50 yds; A.Cid 2 catches, 26 yds; G.Granados 12-yd TD catch; J.Rivera 3 tackles, 3 assists, 1 TFL, 1 sack; A.Gray 3 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack; B.Oliva 2 tackles, 4 assists, 2 TFL, 1 sack; D.Torrez 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack; K.White Jr. 2 tackles, 3 assists, 1 TFL; M.Netto 5-of-5 PATs, 2 punts, 28 yd avg. StB (5-2).

Westminster Academy 35, Bishop Snyder-Jacksonville 6: The unbeaten Lions improved to 5-0, and Bishop Snyder is now 4-2.

WA: QB Anthony Barbar 19-of-21 passing, 304 yds, 4 TDs, 2 2-pt conversions; Alonso Collins 15 carries, 104 yds, 1 TD, 3 punt ret, 122 yds; Evan Tempro 3 catches, 97 yds, 1 TD, 1 2-pt conv,,10 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack; Jahlan Paul 6 catches, 97 yds, 2 TDs, 1 PD; Harrison Gant 8-yd TD catch.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miami herald.com