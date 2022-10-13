Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
VanDeaver meets with business leaders, educators in Texarkana to improve workforce readiness
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver met with Texarkana business leaders, educators, and students to discuss ways to improve workforce and dual credit opportunities provided by institutes like Texarkana College. Van Deaver says workforce development is essential because most jobs in Texas require education above a...
ktalnews.com
LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute. According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded...
ktalnews.com
Catch a bass with Blotchy Bass Syndrome? Send a photo to Texas Parks and Wildlife
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you catch a bass stricken with Blotchy Bass Syndrome, you might be able to win Bass Pro Shops gift card because of it. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is encouraging anglers to take photos of their fish that show signs of BBS and submit them through the end of the year to be eligible for prizes from Bass Pro Shops.
ktalnews.com
Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz Scores & Highlights: Week 8
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week three of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week seven, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week eight. District championship races begin to take shape across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktalnews.com
How to vote by mail in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – With elections just around the corner, some are considering other options of voting as opposed to heading to the polls. Voting by mail in Texas has become a more accessible method of voting for many people, but the state does require people to meet certain requirements to be eligible to cast a ballot by mail.
Comments / 0