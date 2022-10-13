ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

96.9 WOUR

Man Wanted for Murder in NYC Nabbed in Utica Robbery Investigation

A man arrested by Utica Police in connection with their investigation into a possible robbery will be extradited to New York City where he is being sought on a murder charge. That's according to Utica Police who say they encountered the man while responding to a call about a robbery on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street. Officers said they saw a man wear clothes that matched those of the suspect. When they stopped him, the man told officers his name was John Carter and also gave them his birthday, police said. A check of that information in a police database returned a match for a John Carter with the same DOB who was wanted on warrant for a charge of murder in New York City, police said.
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
