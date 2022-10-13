Read full article on original website
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
Vacant home significantly damaged in suspicious fire, chief says
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A large fire significantly damaged a vacant home in Syracuse’s Washington Square neighborhood. Around 2 p.m., a fire was reported at a vacant home on Pond Street between Spring Street and Carbon Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There was no one inside the...
Dog Missing After Being In Vehicle Involved in CNY Crash
A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.
Man Wanted for Murder in NYC Nabbed in Utica Robbery Investigation
A man arrested by Utica Police in connection with their investigation into a possible robbery will be extradited to New York City where he is being sought on a murder charge. That's according to Utica Police who say they encountered the man while responding to a call about a robbery on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street. Officers said they saw a man wear clothes that matched those of the suspect. When they stopped him, the man told officers his name was John Carter and also gave them his birthday, police said. A check of that information in a police database returned a match for a John Carter with the same DOB who was wanted on warrant for a charge of murder in New York City, police said.
Greece man charged with selling $470K in stolen goods from across New York
The complaint alleges the man's eBay account posted 2,332 items for sale.
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
3 caught with large amount of meth in Otsego County
Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.
Update: Two Perinton teens located and safe at home
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
Police: 3 bodies found inside Stamford home believed to have overdosed on fentanyl
Three bodies were discovered inside of a home in Stamford, police say.
Police Searching for the Second Suspect in Alleged Theft from Lowe’s in Utica
A several month-long investigation results in the arrest of an Oneida County man. Officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the Lowe's home improvement store located in North Utica, New York for an alleged theft. According to a written release from the UPD, when officers arrived "they...
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
State Police Look to Identify Retail Theft Suspect who Attempted to 'Hit' Employees
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect who attempted to "hit" employees, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek Township on Feb. 11, around 8:13 p.m. The suspect has orange or red hair, appeared...
Man shot in face on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Wednesday on the city’s Near Westside, police said. The 28-year-old man walked into a store around 7:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Davis Street saying he was shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The man...
State Police investigated a personal injury crash involving two tractor trailers within a work zone on the Thruway in Onondaga County.
Salina, NY – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., State Police responded to a rollover crash involving two tractor trailers on I-90 in the town of Salina, Onondaga County. The crash occurred at mile marker 286.4, which is within a work zone. A preliminary investigation determined that...
Delaware County crash leads to DWI arrest
On October 1st in the Town of Stamford, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies observed a vehicle that appeared to have gone off of the roadway and sustained damage.
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County
TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
2 tractor-trailers crash, shut down Thruway near Liverpool for 6 hours
Update 1:34 p.m.: The initial investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Ohio man was traveling westbound on the Thruway between exits 38 (Liverpool) and 39 (I-690/Fulton) in a tractor-trailer when he lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roads, troopers said. Hussein E. Hussein’s vehicle struck the median barrier,...
Child alerts parents to smoke in Southside house fire, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A child alerted their parents to the smell of smoke in a house on the Southside Wednesday morning and all five family members managed to make it out safe, city firefighters said. Firefighters arrived at 225 Forest Ave. at 6:27 a.m. and opened the front door...
