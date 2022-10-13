ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

New York Hall of Science is fully reopening

The New York Hall of Science is fully reopening this Saturday, having finally repaired all damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in 2021. The New York Hall of Science is fully reopening this Saturday, having finally repaired all damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in 2021. Queens mother...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pregnancy later in life

What women need to know about getting pregnant in their late 40's and 50's. What women need to know about getting pregnant in their late 40's and 50's. Moose on the Loose: New York football teams giving …. Five games into the regular season and the Giants and Jets have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

1-on-1 with NYC HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr.

Adolfo Carrión Jr. said his humble beginnings growing up in public housing inspired him to be in public service and help the Latino community. He's now the head of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, one of the largest housing agencies in the country. 1-on-1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury

Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru. New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury. Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people’s beliefs may be the answer. Today, individuals from various racial and religious backgrounds came together in Flushing, Queens, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

A look inside Thalia Spanish Theatre, Queens’ only Hispanic theater

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Thalia Spanish Theatre is the first and only Hispanic theater in Queens. Over the last 45 years, the theater has put together more than 240 productions. It’s considered a leader in the Spanish Theatre movement and recently hosted a new bilingual play, “Lecciones de Vida.”
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Tony Award-winning actress honored on Broadway

From Sweeney Todd to Gypsy to Mame, Angela Lansbury was a Broadway legend. The six-time Tony Award-winning actress performed on Broadway for six decades. And because she was such a legend, the Broadway theater owners' committee dimmed the lights on Saturday night at 7:45 in her honor. Tony Award-winning actress...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage

It was another bright and sunny day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park checked in with a high of 68 degrees, three degrees above normal. Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage. It was another...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Chic and affordable Halloween decor

You don't need to spend a ton of money to decorate for Halloween. James Stanley shows us how to make your home look chic. You don't need to spend a ton of money to decorate for Halloween. James Stanley shows us how to make your home look chic. Man shot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

5 hurt, 1 critically in Staten Island ambulance crash: officials

An ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday, leaving five people injured, one of them critically. 5 hurt, 1 critically in Staten Island ambulance crash: …. An ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday, leaving five people injured, one of them critically.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Saying ‘I do’ to inclusivity: Plus-size bridal trends

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Every woman deserves the wedding of her dreams. Finding a beautiful venue and setting an ideal date is important, but for some women, finding the perfect dress is the most essential. In their quest for the right dress, many brides-to-be checked out Bridal Fashion Week in New York City this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Latina trailblazer Sandra Campos on disrupting the field of business

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sandra Campos wears many hats. She is the CEO of retail tech startup Project Verte, the founder of Fashion Launchpad and a board member of retail company Big Lots. Campos is also the former CEO of DVF, prominent fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg’s label, and she was the first Latina and woman to assume that post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Enter to win the AKC Museum of the Dog giveaway

NEW YORK — The Museum of the Dog will be giving away a dual level membership ($95 value) to three lucky winners! Entries have 6 weeks to enter. This membership includes the following perks:. Unlimited Museum admission for 1 year. 15% discount at the Museum store. Priority registration for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Wind, rain will lead into clear weekend

A potent frontal boundary brought heavy rain, gusty winds, and even a few thunderstorms on Thursday. Flood Advisory was posted during the evening rush for the city, and immediate surrounding suburbs as a line of heavier rain moved in from the south. NYC Forecast: Wind, rain will lead into clear...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

