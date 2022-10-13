Read full article on original website
New York Hall of Science is fully reopening
The New York Hall of Science is fully reopening this Saturday, having finally repaired all damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in 2021. Queens mother...
Pregnancy later in life
What women need to know about getting pregnant in their late 40's and 50's. Moose on the Loose: New York football teams giving …. Five games into the regular season and the Giants and Jets have...
1-on-1 with NYC HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr.
Adolfo Carrión Jr. said his humble beginnings growing up in public housing inspired him to be in public service and help the Latino community. He's now the head of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, one of the largest housing agencies in the country.
PIX11 News takes home 7 Emmy awards at 65th annual New York Emmys
NEW YORK — WPIX-TV and PIX11 News won a total of seven New York Emmy® Awards at the 2022 ceremony, held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022. WPIX-TV and PIX11 News congratulates all of the winners and nominees:. PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS. Darren McQuade...
New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury
Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx "murder-for-hire" case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru.
Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people's beliefs may be the answer. Today, individuals from various racial and religious backgrounds came together in Flushing, Queens, to...
New York City Department of Sanitation helps woman find sentimental ring lost in garbage
Jackie from Staten Island will never let this ring off her finger again. The fact that it's still on her hand is a miracle.
A look inside Thalia Spanish Theatre, Queens’ only Hispanic theater
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Thalia Spanish Theatre is the first and only Hispanic theater in Queens. Over the last 45 years, the theater has put together more than 240 productions. It’s considered a leader in the Spanish Theatre movement and recently hosted a new bilingual play, “Lecciones de Vida.”
Meet the NY street muralist on a mission to empower his community through art
NEW YORK — For street artist Efren Andaluz — better known as "Andaluz the Artist" — being Latino means everything. Since 2014, the New York-based artist has made it his mission to represent his Latino community through his artwork. "I had a different flare to...
New York City official call to extend Riker Island lock down hours
After a violent stretch on Rikers Island, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina now wants the 800 people detained inside the George R. Vierno Center on Rikers to be locked in their cells for 17 hours per day.
Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
Tony Award-winning actress honored on Broadway
From Sweeney Todd to Gypsy to Mame, Angela Lansbury was a Broadway legend. The six-time Tony Award-winning actress performed on Broadway for six decades. And because she was such a legend, the Broadway theater owners' committee dimmed the lights on Saturday night at 7:45 in her honor.
Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage
It was another bright and sunny day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park checked in with a high of 68 degrees, three degrees above normal.
Chic and affordable Halloween decor
You don't need to spend a ton of money to decorate for Halloween. James Stanley shows us how to make your home look chic. Man shot...
5 hurt, 1 critically in Staten Island ambulance crash: officials
An ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday, leaving five people injured, one of them critically.
Saying ‘I do’ to inclusivity: Plus-size bridal trends
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Every woman deserves the wedding of her dreams. Finding a beautiful venue and setting an ideal date is important, but for some women, finding the perfect dress is the most essential. In their quest for the right dress, many brides-to-be checked out Bridal Fashion Week in New York City this week.
Latina trailblazer Sandra Campos on disrupting the field of business
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sandra Campos wears many hats. She is the CEO of retail tech startup Project Verte, the founder of Fashion Launchpad and a board member of retail company Big Lots. Campos is also the former CEO of DVF, prominent fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg’s label, and she was the first Latina and woman to assume that post.
Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says
A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.
Enter to win the AKC Museum of the Dog giveaway
NEW YORK — The Museum of the Dog will be giving away a dual level membership ($95 value) to three lucky winners! Entries have 6 weeks to enter. This membership includes the following perks:. Unlimited Museum admission for 1 year. 15% discount at the Museum store. Priority registration for...
NYC Forecast: Wind, rain will lead into clear weekend
A potent frontal boundary brought heavy rain, gusty winds, and even a few thunderstorms on Thursday. Flood Advisory was posted during the evening rush for the city, and immediate surrounding suburbs as a line of heavier rain moved in from the south.
