Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
4th ranked Herd falls at home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fourth ranked Marshall soccer team led in so many categories Saturday night against Old Dominion but trailed in the one that mattered most as the Herd lost 2-1. ODU scored on their first two corner kicks of the game and Marshall’s Gabriel Alves tied it up late in the second half but they got no closer in the match.
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Spring Valley Timberwolves
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This edition of Play of the Week takes us back to the Wolves Den. Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch goes play action and fires deep over the middle. Kyndon Keesee snatches it, and he’s off to the endzone for a 56-yard touchdown. For full...
WSAZ
Herd hoops heads outside
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With images reminiscent of a video game, the Marshall men’s and women’s basketball teams took over 3rd Avenue to have a blacktop practice in front of many fans in Huntington. During the hour and a half exhibition, both teams had three point shooting contests, the men’s team featured a slam dunk contest and there were skills competitions between the two programs.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton goes ‘Tiger ugly’ to beat Gallipolis
Ugly wins beat pretty losses every time. Things were ugly for the Ironton Fighting Tigers, but they found a couple pretty plays down the stretch that gave them a 29-22 win over the Gallipolis Blue Devils on Friday to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SportsZone Highlights: Ravenswood at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge County (7-0) defeated Ravenswood by a final score of 46-6. Next week, Doddridge is set to take on Roane County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims
LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
Country music superstar Keith Urban is playing at the Charleston Coliseum Saturday night. The concert will be a homecoming for his bass player, Jerry Flowers.
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wayne High School
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday night lights at Wayne County High School. The Pioneers host Chapmanville High School Friday, October 14.
thelevisalazer.com
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
myfox28columbus.com
Girl Named Tom, first trio to win The Voice, talk growth ahead of Bob Evans Farm Fest
The 51st annual Bob Evans Farm Fest is this weekend October 14-16, 2022. The annual festival is held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – the birthplace of the brand announcing Sunday's headliner as up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of ‘The Voice’ in 2021!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
WSAZ
GRASP Remembrance Event in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - GRASP (grief recovery after a substance passing) is holding a memorial event for people who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. It will take place on Monday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 5th Ave Baptist Church in Huntington.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
Fire at abandoned building in Huntington spreads to sober living home
UPDATE: (4:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Lifehouse founder Rocky Meadows confirms the residential home that caught fire from the abandoned building beside it this afternoon is one of the organization’s sober living facilities. Meadows tells 13 News everyone got out of the home safely, and he is thankful everyone has a place to […]
Comments / 0