HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fourth ranked Marshall soccer team led in so many categories Saturday night against Old Dominion but trailed in the one that mattered most as the Herd lost 2-1. ODU scored on their first two corner kicks of the game and Marshall’s Gabriel Alves tied it up late in the second half but they got no closer in the match.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO