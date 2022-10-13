Read full article on original website
Rockdale community celebrates life of Jesse B. Hendrick
Family, friends and community leaders gathered on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the outdoor repast celebrating the life of Jesse B. Hendrick, Viet Nam war veteran and husband of community activist Josie Dean Hendrick. Mr. Hendrick passed after a long illness that ended with a stroke. He died in hospice care at home on Oct. 10. He was 80 years old.
State Rep. Doreen Carter hosts Metro Housing Resource Fair in Rockdale County
State Rep. Doreen Carter hosted a Metro Housing Resource Fair on Saturday(Oct. 15), providing assistance to those who need mortgage and rental assistance, as well as help paying for utilities. The resource fair featured professionals in the housing industry and was held at Voices of Faith Ministries’ Rockdale Campus at 1290 Sigman Road in Conyers. The half-day event was free to attend. Photos by Glenn L. Morgan/ocgnews.com.
DeKalb County resident Priscella Ward becomes 1 millionth person served through food distribution hosted by New Birth, legion of community partners
STONECREST, GA—Sometimes, patience pays off. And for DeKalb County resident Priscilla Ward, patience paid off big on Saturday, Oct. 15. Unbeknownst to Ward, she became the 1 millionth person New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has provided food since the church and its partners began giving away free food boxes to the local community since the global pandemic began two and a half years ago. Ward received $1,000 cash for being the 1 millionth person. The cash give away on Saturday was part of the celebration that the church held to mark the huge milestone in providing assistance to those in need.
DeKalb County Ethics Board to Meet October 20, 2022
DECATUR, Ga. – The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will conduct a board meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88137432677. Join by phone at 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493. Agenda. Adoption of Agenda. Approval of...
Get Ready to Vote: Advance Voting in DeKalb Begins October 17
Decatur, GA.— Beginning on October 17 through November 4, registered voters in DeKalb County will head to the polls for advance voting, also called early voting. Here are 5 important reminders for those planning to vote early:. During the advance voting period, registered voters can cast ballots at any...
