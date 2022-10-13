STONECREST, GA—Sometimes, patience pays off. And for DeKalb County resident Priscilla Ward, patience paid off big on Saturday, Oct. 15. Unbeknownst to Ward, she became the 1 millionth person New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has provided food since the church and its partners began giving away free food boxes to the local community since the global pandemic began two and a half years ago. Ward received $1,000 cash for being the 1 millionth person. The cash give away on Saturday was part of the celebration that the church held to mark the huge milestone in providing assistance to those in need.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO