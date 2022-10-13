Read full article on original website
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
Lucas Co. Sheriff seeking info on suspect who fled, led officers on pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of a suspect who recently led authorities on a high speed chase. Rayshawn McCoy is wanted for felony failure to comply after police say he fled during the initiation of a traffic stop. The pursuit was called off when officers determined the chase was too dangerous.
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
Trial of man charged with reckless homicide last year declared mistrial
TOLEDO, Ohio — A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas when jurors could not agree on a verdict for Mychal Smith, 31, who was charged with reckless homicide in the November 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Dameon Bates in north Toledo. Bates was...
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
Wood County man indicted for voyeurism
A North Baltimore man has been indicted for voyeurism and, in a separate case, drug trafficking. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 5 indicted Shayne Michael Cary, 29, for voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor; pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.
Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison
MILAN, Mich. – Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate to death inside a Washtenaw County prison. Officials said Christian Maire was killed Jan. 2, 2019, inside the Milan Correctional Facility on Arkona Road in Milan. Adam Taylor Wright, 42, and Jason Dale Kechego, 41,...
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified two suspects in a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township. According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Police say...
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing
HOLGATE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tammy Murray has dozens of citations related to her animals getting loose. “I’m willing to go to jail for my animals because I got PTSD and these are my therapeutic animals,” says Murray, 59, who lives in Flatrock Township outside Holgate in Henry County.
Man sentenced to prison in April drunk driving crash that killed two
CYGNET, Ohio — A Henry County man charged with killing two people in an April 3 multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Cygnet pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault and was sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison Thursday. Nicholas Luderman, 25, pleaded...
Man sentenced nearly 30 years for deadly April I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who caused the deadly I-75 crash last April has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in jail. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Nicholas Luderman has been sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison for causing an April 3 traffic accident on I-75 that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital.
Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder, theft
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into a catalytic converter theft took a violent turn Tuesday morning when police found evidence of a severe assault. At about 6:01 a.m. Oct. 11, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parking lot on West Michigan Avenue near the Jackson/Calhoun county line in Parma Township for a report of a suspicious subject looking at vehicles.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash
Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
