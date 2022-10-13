ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

13abc.com

Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lucas County, OH
Green, OH
Hamilton, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
Ohio State
Lucas County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County man indicted for voyeurism

A North Baltimore man has been indicted for voyeurism and, in a separate case, drug trafficking. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 5 indicted Shayne Michael Cary, 29, for voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor; pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED

BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified two suspects in a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township. According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Police say...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced nearly 30 years for deadly April I-75 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who caused the deadly I-75 crash last April has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in jail. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Nicholas Luderman has been sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison for causing an April 3 traffic accident on I-75 that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
MLive

Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder, theft

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into a catalytic converter theft took a violent turn Tuesday morning when police found evidence of a severe assault. At about 6:01 a.m. Oct. 11, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parking lot on West Michigan Avenue near the Jackson/Calhoun county line in Parma Township for a report of a suspicious subject looking at vehicles.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash

Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
