SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland rallied to beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the San Diego Open final. In the other semifinal, qualifier Donna Vekic of Croatia and unseeded American Danielle Collins were tied 2-2 in the third set when the match was delayed by rain. Vekic took the first set and Collins the second, both 6-4. After play resumed, Collins took a 4-2, 0-30 lead before another downpour led tour officials to postpone the remainder of the match until Sunday. The two-hour Swiatek-Pegula match featured numerous tight rallies, but Swiatek’s repertoire of side-to-side groundstrokes, lobs and drop shots proved Pegula’s downfall.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO