KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
KXLY
Above-average temperatures continue through the weekend – Mark
Sunny days and cool crisp nights! Tonight would be a great night to get the fire pit going as the burn ban has been lifted in Spokane and Spokane County. Sunshine with some passing clouds and light winds are on tap today and continuing into the weekend. We’ll see temperatures around 73 degrees.
KXLY
Wacky, warm weather continues into weekend – Mark
We’re seeing dry conditions with above-average temperatures, and chilly overnight lows. The pattern will hold through the weekend. A few clouds rolling over, and very mild day ahead. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Our run of very warm and sunny conditions continue today and through the weekend. Our...
KXLY
Get ready for more great fall weather – Mark
We’re expecting several more days of 70+ degree weather, even though it’s October. The current record is 17 days of 70 degree days, which was set in 1944. If things go the way we think they will, we’ll see that record match on Monday and surpassed on Tuesday.
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Weekend Events in Spokane: Free concerts, quilting show, Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events while enjoying the warm weather in the Inland Northwest?. The forecast for Friday is in the 70s and will remain mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs around the mid-70s on both days. A slam dunk warm forecast for sure!
Dive rescue training in the Spokane River turns into real-life rescue
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Emergency Operations Team members and other trainees attending a dive rescue training on the Spokane River on Wednesday found themselves involved in a real-life rescue. At approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the SCSO emergency team and other first responders...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Museum visit free for locals
COEUR d'ALENE — The Museum of North Idaho is nearing the end of the 2022 season, but before it closes Oct. 29, locals can visit for free. "To ensure all locals know, understand and appreciate our regional heritage, we are opening our doors with no admission cost to all residents of North Idaho," according to a press release.
New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane just finished installing more new parking meters this week. It’s the next phase of a plan to simplify and upgrade on-street parking in downtown Spokane. You may have already seen some new meters over the summer — that was Phase 1 of the City’s meter replacement plan. In Phase 2, new meters are...
Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays. Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season. The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new dessert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Here's the scoop: Post Falls battles past Coeur d'Alene, clinches top seed to state 5A playoffs
POST FALLS — Cooper Craig knocked the ball loose from the Coeur d’Alene quarterback, Jose Laguna scooped it up and was off to the races for Post Falls. And soon thereafter, the Trojans were racing off the field, a berth to the state 5A playoffs clinched. “The win...
inlander.com
The Cliff/Cannon neighborhood on Spokane's lower South Hill could get historic protections — if homeowners want it
With its yellow trim and red brick columns, the Hans Moldenhauer House stands as a testament to the storied history of Spokane's historic Cliff/Cannon neighborhood. Constructed in 1918, the home derives its name from one of its more remarkable owners, German musicologist Hans Moldenhauer. Moldenhauer moved to Spokane in 1939...
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
nbcrightnow.com
Praxis health expanding to Coeur d'Alene
Praxis Health, Oregon's largest independent medical group is opening its first Idaho location in January, 2023. Praxis has acquired Prairie Family Medicine in Coeur d'Alene, a clinic which has been open since 2007. According to a press release announcing the expansion, Praxis Health is rooted in local communities with the...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
