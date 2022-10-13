ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Moundville Native American Festival returns to in-person event

CBS 42
CBS 42
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — For the first time since 2019 the Moundville Native American Festival is underway now back in person face to face after being virtual due to the pandemic.

Dr. Clay Nelson is the Moundville Archaeological park director. He expects to see roughly two thousand visitors come to the event each day. The four-day Festival goes from Wednesday until Saturday.

“We are super excited to have an in-person festival again this is our 34th year of doing the festival and for two years we did it online virtual and those were great we had some great programs with it and great educational opportunities. But the cool thing of it being face to face and open is the people can actually come here and experience the park”.

Visitors can expect to see arts and crafts, dancing and storytelling and of course the opportunity to see 800-year-old mounds and the chance to learn all about native American culture. Amy Bluemel is one of the performers, she is a Chickasaw tribe storyteller who is glad to be back in person.

“I did lots of Zooms during the pandemic and you just don’t get the connection that you get when you are face to face and you are here you get to experience the Mounds and you see this building. So there’s nothing like putting it all together and this is nice to get the whole picture”.

Living history presenters will reenact how different Native American tribes lived and thrived over the years. Presenters will demonstrate cooking, dressmaking, tools and weapons. Vendors of quality Native American crafts will also be on hand, as well as food vendors who will provide Native American foods and traditional festival foods.

Festival hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per person. Children 5 years old and under are free. Pre-registered groups of 10 or more are $8 per person.

