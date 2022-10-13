Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Student Senate: Housing and Residence Life unveils Housing Master Plan, takes questions
Ohio University Student Senate met Wednesday evening and received a presentation from Housing and Residence Life about student well-being and future plans. Jneanne Hacker, the executive director for Housing and Residence Life, gave the presentation and spoke on the importance of strategizing where new structures are built and the impact they have on campus.
thepostathens.com
Global Ambassadors support international students
Every college student knows the feeling of leaving their homes to start their independent journeys at college. They all feel the similar knots in their stomach and shaking of their hands. However, moving away from home can be even more intimidating for international students. Ohio University’s Global Ambassadors Program is...
thepostathens.com
'A Liberated Landscape’: photos celebrate Black Appalachian Ohio
It’s Oct. 20, 2019, and Ohio’s oldest Black church is celebrating its 200th birthday. The joyous celebration is tucked into the Appalachian woods, and the white wooden building is full of party goers, many of who's families have been well accustomed to the green-roofed building for generations. Union...
thepostathens.com
The Post Weekly Round-Up Ep. 6
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This week Donovan and Arielle discuss the new...
WSYX ABC6
Girl Named Tom, first trio to win The Voice, talk growth ahead of Bob Evans Farm Fest
The 51st annual Bob Evans Farm Fest is this weekend October 14-16, 2022. The annual festival is held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – the birthplace of the brand announcing Sunday's headliner as up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of ‘The Voice’ in 2021!
buckeyesports.com
“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State
It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
sciotopost.com
A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville
Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
thepostathens.com
Football: Everything to know about Western Michigan
Ohio is looking to play spoiler once again. The Bobcats will travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan Saturday to play the Broncos in each team’s third Mid-American Conference game. It will also be the second homecoming game Ohio has played in on the road this season. Home teams try to schedule...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio gears up to take on Illinois in a weekend series
Ohio is traveling to Champaign-Urbana to take on University of Illinois in a weekend series matchup. After a week off, the Bobcats are looking to continue their undefeated season against the Illini. Series Information. Opponent: Illinois (0-4) Location: The Big Pond Ice Arena (Champaign-Urbana, IL) Series Dates: Oct. 14 and...
wchstv.com
Deer spotlighting investigation in Wood County results in multiple charges
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. — An investigation by natural resources police has resulted in multiple charges for two people accused of illegally killing eight deer in southern Wood County. Two suspects accused of shooting three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night are facing more than 20 charges,...
thepostathens.com
Here’s everything you need to know about Cafe at Factory Street
You’ve heard of Front Room Coffeehouse, West 82 and probably even the university’s newest addition to on-campus dining options, Life is Sweet, which hasn’t even opened yet. But, have you heard of Cafe at Factory Street?. Cafe at Factory Street is located at Heritage Hall, and was...
thepostathens.com
Field Hockey: Ohio hopes to snap five-match losing streak
Ohio is looking toward another weekend and hoping to gain its strong play from early in the season. Both of Ohio’s weekend matches will be held at Pruitt Field when it hosts Central Michigan and Saint Francis, respectively. The match against Central Michigan will be a Mid-American Conference affair, while the match against Saint Francis is Ohio’s final out-of-conference home match.
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
WTAP
18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Numbers to know from Ohio's 8-0 shutout at Illinois
Ohio continued its undefeated season with another commanding victory, shutting out Illinois 8-0. Ohio’s offense proved to be a force to be reckoned with in its last series against Alabama and continued that Friday. Here are the numbers to know from Ohio’s game at Illinois:. 4. Illinois racked...
WTAP
Marietta has a new fire inspector
MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
WHIZ
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
sciotopost.com
61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
