Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 69
Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter has died, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. He was 69.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger Will Be Out Of Dodgers Lineup For Game 3 Vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was unchanged through the first two games of the National League Division Series, but will have a different look on Friday night as Cody Bellinger won’t start against San Diego Padres southpaw Blake Snell. Bellinger is just 1-for-6 with with four strikeouts in the...
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
MLB Legend Randy Johnson Is Now Living a Second Career as NFL and Wildlife Photographer
Johnson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, now operates a studio that specializes in wildlife, travel and concert photography Former MLB player Randy Johnson has traded pitching for pictures. On Wednesday, a photograph showing Johnson — the former Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher — holding a gigantic camera while on the sidelines of an NFL game went viral on Twitter. "Learned today that randy johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and and shoots nfl games (???)" the tweet from Sophie Kleeman of Insider said. As it turns out, Johnson...
Widow and mother of late MLB pitcher speak out against fentanyl
The Skaggs family is on a mission to spread awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.
What happened to the goose that stole all the attention at Dodgers playoff game?
One expert said the goose, a greater white fronted goose, may have been migrating from Alaska to Mexico and was caught in the bright lights at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Braves radio announcer calls out Ronald Acuña for ‘lazy’ play (Video)
An Atlanta Braves radio announcer called out Ronald Acuña Jr. for a ‘lazy’ play in Game 4 of the NLDS, saying it was awful to watch. An Atlanta Braves radio announcer destroyed Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for a ‘lazy’ play in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Astros' Correa to Play in Puerto Rican Winter League
Houston Astros prospect J.C. Correa will continue an already long season in Puerto Rico.
Spanish radio call of Jeremy Peña home run was absolutely bonkers (Video)
You heard the main broadcast call of Jeremy Peña’s clutch home run in the 18th inning. Here is the Spanish radio call. The Houston Astros have done it once again, and baseball fans are not necessarily shocked. An ALCS trip for the sixth-consecutive season? It feels like that is the minimum every year the Astros make it to the postseason.
Cleveland Guardians radio call of comeback against Yankees has all the feels
The Cleveland Guardians staged a ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees on Saturday night and the Cleveland radio call captured the excitement. For the second time in the 2022 postseason, Oscar Gonzalez was the hero for the Cleveland Guardians in an extra-inning game at Progressive Field. Following his walk-off...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Padres, Phillies, Guardians win
MLB action continued Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolled on!. The San Diego Padres put forth a commanding pitching effort as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, while the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Friday's first NLDS game. Earlier, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New...
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
