Los Angeles, CA

MLB Legend Randy Johnson Is Now Living a Second Career as NFL and Wildlife Photographer

Johnson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, now operates a studio that specializes in wildlife, travel and concert photography Former MLB player Randy Johnson has traded pitching for pictures. On Wednesday, a photograph showing Johnson — the former Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher — holding a gigantic camera while on the sidelines of an NFL game went viral on Twitter. "Learned today that randy johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and and shoots nfl games (???)" the tweet from Sophie Kleeman of Insider said. As it turns out, Johnson...
NFL
CBS Sports

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Padres, Phillies, Guardians win

MLB action continued Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolled on!. The San Diego Padres put forth a commanding pitching effort as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, while the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Friday's first NLDS game. Earlier, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New...
SAN DIEGO, CA
