The Guardian

In the Court of the Crimson King: angular, hilarious portrait of prog rock’s noodlers-in-chief

Rarely does a music documentary so vividly evoke both the artistic approach and the tricky personality of its subject. A portrait of the great prog rock ensemble King Crimson, purveyors of aggressively complicated guitar noodling, duelling time signatures and, you suspect, numerous nervous breakdowns among its members, the film is angular and abrasive, exacting and playful, extremely funny and achingly melancholy.
