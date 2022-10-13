Mass General Brigham’s mobile health services improved access to COVID-19 treatments for underserved populations

Read full article on original website
Boston’s pediatric hospitals seeing high volumes as health officials encourage flu shots
Boston Children’s Hospital said it is seeing high patient volume and longer waits, partly due to seasonal and respiratory illness. With school back in session and the weather turning colder, Boston’s pediatric intensive care units and children’s hospitals are seeing “noticeable increases” in patient volume, according to city health officials.
As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts
BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again. Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said. But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died...
wgbh.org
Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say
Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
Public Health Warning: there’s sewage in Boston Harbor
BOSTON—October 14, 2022—The following is a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.
NECN
Mass. Reports 7,865 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,865 new COVID-19 cases and 60 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,894,995 cases and 20,401 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 293 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
wrtv.com
This hospital has a farm on its roof, and the produce is going right to patients
BOSTON — Annabel Rabiyah's morning walk to harvest crops looks much different than most farmers. She has to make her way up a freight elevator and past a series of power generators to harvest crops. On the roof of Boston Medical Center, Rabiyah is surrounded by rows and rows...
BPS says COVID cases haven’t spiked in schools this fall. Here’s why.
COVID-19 data for Boston schools this fall does not make for easy comparison with last year's numbers. During the monthly “Ask the Mayor” segment on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” on Tuesday morning, a caller from South Boston raised what seemed like a startling statistic. COVID-19...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
whdh.com
Marty Walsh returns to Boston, speaks on the future of work and education
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh returned to his roots, visiting his hometown to talk about preparing students for the future of work. “When you look at the future of our workforce, it’s about opportunity,” Walsh said. He joined Secretary of...
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
Wilmington Apple
Owner Of Wilmington Construction Company Charged In $3 Million Payroll Scheme
BOSTON, MA — A Beverly Farms man was charged Thursday in a 13-count indictment in connection with a payroll scheme involving underreporting of overtime hours for his union employees and failing to collect and pay payroll taxes. Frank Loconte, 61, was indicted on four counts of mail fraud, one...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
iheart.com
Men's March Pro-Life Protest At Mass. State House Meets Counter Protest
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Hundreds of men marched from Planned Parenthood in Allston to the State House at Boston Common to denounce abortion on Saturday afternoon. Participants in the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood gathered at 11:30 A.M to begin their march. At 2 P.M they began protesting at the Massachusetts State House where they were met with a counter-pro-choice protest.
Teachers in Haverhill, Malden School Districts vote to strike on Monday
HAVERHILL - Two Massachusetts communities are facing a teachers strike that can begin as early as Monday. Both Malden and Haverhill teachers unions voted overwhelmingly to strike on Friday night after months of stalled negotiations with their respective districts. Haverhill teachers say they make about $10,000 less a year on average compared to other districts. After they worked through the pandemic, they hoped the district would present a good offer, especially with federal and state funds allocated for education. "We came out day in and day out and stood up for the city, stood up for the 8,000 students...
Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents
It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
WBUR
Prisoner dies of apparent suicide in jail after being refused mental health services at state hospital
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been a week since Adam Howe died of an apparent suicide in jail. His death is raising questions about the role the state can play in mental health care for those in the legal system. We dig into what's at stake in this week's "From the Newsroom."
nbcboston.com
New Mass. Driver's License Law Could Be Repealed With Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts November ballot asks voters if they approve the law that would allow eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials joined 32BJ SEIU at their union hall in Boston for a press conference in support...
WCVB
Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations
BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Massachusetts residents to receive tax liability refund in November
Massachusetts residents are set to receive a little extra money this year thanks to an excess amount of taxes the state collected this fiscal year. The Massachusetts tax revenue collections have exceeded its annual tax revenue cap of $38,871,154,627 set by state law this fiscal year and have collected $2.941 billion more than allowed. As such, the $2.941 billion will be returned to taxpayers in the coming months via a refund, according to the state.
