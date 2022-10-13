ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
Ohio’s Newest State Park Lodge Opens

For the first time in over three decades, Ohio has a new state park lodge, bringing modern elegance and a rustic environment to guests. “We’re excited to welcome guests to the newest way to stay in the heart of Hocking Hills State Park. Surrounded by lush nature and the best hiking Ohio has to offer, a destination like no other awaits you,” Hocking Hills Lodge’s website post reads.
Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Hurricane Ian relief efforts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It's been over two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind. At least 125 died in the storm, the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since 1935. Members of Ohio Task Force 1, including many from Northeast Ohio, deployed...
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
What’s the difference between a winter weather advisory, watch and warning?

The first snow showers of the season are possible across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania early next week. Before we know it, the National Weather Service offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh will begin issuing Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warning. It is important to educate yourself and know the difference between these types of winter alerts so you know how to prepare when one is issued.
