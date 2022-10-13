Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two second-half scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and No. 22 Kentucky topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17. The victory ended a two-game slide for the Wildcats. Rodriguez achieved season...
WKYT 27
Madison Southern runs with Rodriguez, shuts down West Jess 43-15
BEREA, Ky (WKYT) – Madison Southern had its second largest point production of the season against West Jessamine corralling the Colts 43-15. Juan Rodriguez got the scoring started with a 5-yard TD run late in the second quarter which was followed by a Stephen Whitehead TD score giving the Eagles a 14-7 halftime advantage.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 9
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We weren’t going to let technical difficulties get in the way of reporting on week 9 of WKYT High School Game Time! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 9: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Lafayette, Henry...
WKYT 27
Big Blue Madness returns to Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the unofficial start to the wildcat basketball season, Big Blue Madness. Fans got their first look at this year’s team Friday night when the two-hour special returned to Rupp Arena. Tickets for Big Blue Madness sold out within hours. This year also marked...
WKYT 27
All Blue Weather Preview- UK vs. Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re heading out to the UK vs. Mississippi State this weekend the forecast is looking great! Temperatures for tailgating are likely to be in the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be gusty at times. There is a burn ban in play for the city of Lexington, so keep up with local updates cause they may affect tailgating. By game time, temps are likely to drop into the 50s and could be breezy. You may need a light jacket. We stay clear by the end of the game! Go Cats :)
WKYT 27
Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee with the University of Kentucky Athletics Department has been arrested on a DUI charge. Chris Woolard was arrested early Monday morning. He has been with the UK Athletics Department since 2011 and also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation. A spokesperson...
WKYT 27
Several Ky. counties, including Fayette, under a burn ban this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Several Kentucky counties, including Fayette, are under a burn ban this weekend. That ban also includes any open burn permits. The last time Lexington had a burn ban was three years ago. The burn ban comes in response to a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
WKYT 27
EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
WKYT 27
Link to Hope | Lexington group highlighting racial disparity in cancer care
Link2Hope | Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise. Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Kentucky survivor shares personal journey. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Kentucky survivor shares personal journey.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wild wind will continue to increase our fire threat, which is why a Red Flag Warning is active. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, gusting up to 40 mph. A cold front will push across the Bluegrass, this weekend, sparking showers and storms. The best...
WKYT 27
Remembrance walk for National Pregnancy and Infant Awareness Day in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October 15th is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Amanda Burnett has been through the experience herself, and she has the scars of grief to prove it. She said the feeling is hard to put into words. “My husband and I, we have lost three...
WKYT 27
Cincinnati Zoo’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & BOO-tanical Garden’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend. Guests can enjoy activities like train rides on the Hogwart’s Express, festive fall-themed foods, and fun photo stations throughout the zoo. The zoo says guests are also encouraged to find the three hidden Fiona...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Weekend Cold Front
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our cold front continues to push to the east today and that’s allowing chilly winds to blow as we get set to wrap up the week. Another front is waiting in the wings for the weekend and that brings even colder air into town. Friday...
WKYT 27
Mayoral candidates address Lexington’s police officer shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Public safety is a hot topic in the Lexington race for mayor. Currently, more than 80 positions are open in the Lexington Police Department. Some say the department can’t recruit and retain officers because of the pay. The police department’s authorized strength is 639 and,...
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
WKYT 27
Lexington protestors show support for Iran
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A protest was held Saturday in Lexington to show support for women in Iran. Dozens of protestors gathered around the courthouse plaza in downtown Lexington Saturday. They’re working to raise awareness about mass demonstrations that have rocked Iran for several weeks. People across the country have taken to the streets after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. Amini was detained by police for allegedly violating Iran’s dress code.
WKYT 27
Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
WKYT 27
Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
WKYT 27
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington. Police tell us that they responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue right by Castlewood Park at around 11:30 on Friday night to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual who was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they...
WKYT 27
City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders celebrated a major project in Lexington. Thursday morning, Governor Andy Beshear joined Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray to officially open the Town Branch Commons Trail. The ribbon-cutting was held on the trail near The Met, on...
