Men’s Basketball Notebook: Collins, NU players talk backcourt experience, new frontcourt and more at Big Ten Media Day

Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern secures first win in a month, defeating Northern Illinois 3-1
It’s been three weeks since Northwestern was shellacked on the road at Indiana 4-1, doomed by a horrific three-minute, three-goal sequence. But since the turn of the month, the Wildcats look like a new team, and the results are starting to show. October has been kind to the Cats...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern tallies seventh shutout this season with win against Michigan
The last time Northwestern faced Michigan, the team fell in a 2-1 overtime contest and suffered its seventh defeat in a lackluster 10-loss season. Fast forward three years, and the situation couldn’t be any more different. The Wildcats (12-1-2, 6-0-1 Big Ten) entered Thursday’s match against the Wolverines (6-6-3,...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Why is Northwestern football floundering? Five trends that explain the Wildcats’ abysmal start to 2022
In a matter of weeks, Northwestern went from becoming the first team in college football to beat a Power Five team to plummeting in the conference standings. The Wildcats’ season-opening 31-28 win against Nebraska in Dublin feels like a distant memory, obscured by a five-game losing streak that has virtually erased NU’s chances of bowl contention. The only consolation the Cats had after a 42-7 loss to Wisconsin was the upcoming bye week.
Daily Northwestern
Grounding for Public Service Club explores relationship between Northwestern and Evanston
SESP junior Lily Ng baked about 300 zucchini muffins as part of her summer internship. While delicious, they were not for her enjoyment — Ng was working for Evanston Grows, an organization that fights food insecurity in the city. Ng spoke about her summer internship and other community engagement...
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 4
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Art Institute of Chicago: Northwestern Art Institute Day. Art Institute of Chicago. Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Free. All NU students, staff, faculty and accompanying...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Environment Board debates lifting plastic bag ban and adding bag tax
The Evanston Environment Board announced a new proposal to tax single-use plastic bags in its Thursday meeting. These bags — currently banned for distribution in Evanston businesses larger than 10,000 square feet, with exceptions for grocery stores, restaurants and non-chain stores — would be taxed at 15 cents per bag under the new proposal. The proposal would end the ban until 2024, and bags for produce and other grocery items would be included in the new tax.
Daily Northwestern
‘It’s just one step, but it’s a good step’: Northwestern study shows gender-affirming surgery benefits in youth
A new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine and two other Chicago institutions shows that gender-affirming surgery for transgender and nonbinary adolescents and young adults improves quality of life and mental health. According to the first installment of the two-part study, published Sept. 26, individuals assigned female at birth who received...
