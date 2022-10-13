Read full article on original website
cbs17
Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
Raleigh mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition
New details trace the path the 15-year-old shooter took, destroying families and causing panic across Raleigh.
1 person shot, injured at Fayetteville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a convenience store Saturday evening in Fayetteville.
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
cbs17
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning. At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.
Raleigh Police arrest man suspected in 3 Wells Fargo bank robberies
Raleigh Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they believe is responsible for robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch on Wednesday as well as two other locations previously.
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
cbs17
‘Officer down!’ – 16 new 911 calls reveal more about Raleigh shooting that killed 5, injured 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 caller screams “officer down!” when he realizes one of the seven victims of an east Raleigh mass shooting was a police officer Thursday. Another caller exclaims “Oh my God!” when he sees the second of two women who were killed along a walking trail as part of shooting that left five people dead.
What we know about the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting
Neighbors in Hedingham described unusual behavior.
cbs17
Raleigh police thank community for ‘outpouring of love’ after 1 officer killed, 1 injured in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Friday afternoon thanked the community for an “outpouring of love and support” after one officer was killed and another was injured during a mass shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Three women, including a mother of three, and two men...
cbs17
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood shooting are remembered
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — As questions still remain around what exactly led a 15-year-old gunman to shoot and kill five people in east Raleigh on Thursday, those victims are being remembered by their loved ones. The suspect fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood,...
Woman killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspect in custody
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run around 12:00 a.m., in the southbound lanes of South Saunders Street, just south of downtown.
cbs17
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
WBTV
Victims of Raleigh mass shooting speaking out
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
News of a Raleigh officer’s death was delivered next to the city’s police memorial
The memorial in front of city hall was dedicated to officers who have died in the line of duty, going back to 1922.
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
cbs17
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run with motor scooter, driver suffering serious injuries, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver in a hit-and-run with serious injuries after hitting a motor scooter on Monday. On Monday, officers said they were called to a crash on Guess Road in the intersection of North Pointe Drive involving a car and a 2014 Yamaha scooter.
cbs17
Man taken to hospital after he’s trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a Wake County hospital after he was injured while trying to jump-start a truck in Selma on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Food Lion at 1433 S. Pollock St. in Selma, police said.
