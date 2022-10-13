RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 caller screams “officer down!” when he realizes one of the seven victims of an east Raleigh mass shooting was a police officer Thursday. Another caller exclaims “Oh my God!” when he sees the second of two women who were killed along a walking trail as part of shooting that left five people dead.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO