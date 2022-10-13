ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gut Feelings for Liverpool FC v Manchester City

Nothing gets the juices flowing lately for Manchester City like a trip to Anfield. City will face Liverpool FC in a Premier League match that could decide how the Reds' season will go. Our collection of wise Manchester City contributors give their predictions for the Merseyside meeting. Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Five Things From A Disjointed Defeat To West Brom

If ever there was a potential banana skin to slip on then this game would have been it. On paper at least, it had all the hallmarks of that potentiality. What transpired wasn’t too much of a surprise, all things considered, but alas, we can’t blame Swift for curling in a beautiful 25-yarder as he never got a single kick, let alone a free one. We only have ourselves to blame (with a side dish of the referee) for this defeat. What was left was a feeling that the wind that has generally been in our favour this season, has now been sucked out of our sails. Too early to panic? Maybe. But the downward spiralling might be difficult to stop in the short term.
SOCCER
Sunday Football Open Thread

Howdy, football fans. Yesterday was a pretty good day, wasn’t it? Tottenham played well and got a win, and there’s an entire day’s worth of football yet to come that could also be good for Tottenham Hotspur, so long as Leeds and Aston Villa do the thing.
SPORTS
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Scott Arfield
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Michael Owen
Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia

David de Gea - 7 Wasn’t very busy but is starting to add bits to his own game that we haven’t seen often enough. Still waiting for him to make that step up in the attacking third. Victor Lindelof - 6 Got done for pace once in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rumor: Spurs interested in Marcos Leonardo of Santos

Still a few months away from the January transfer window opening, a new name has popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. Marcos Leonardo, a 19-year-old center forward, plays for Santos FC and he has taken the first-team promotion with ease. In 28 games with the first team in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Rangers#The Champions League#Reds#Arsenal#Celtic
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur look to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City today as Everton make a visit to north London. This will be Richarlison’s first match against his old club following his transfer this summer. The Brazilian International was an integral part in their survival last season, helping the Toffees avoid relegation in the final weeks of the season. Now he will face off against them while trying to keep Spurs near the top of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Big Moment Awaits Erling Haaland and the Sky Blues at Anfield

Playing careers and Premier League seasons are made of moments. Moments where a player or a team can either rise or fall. 22-year-old Erling Braut Haaland and his Manchester City teammates face such a moment against Liverpool at Anfield. Last Saturday Pep Guardiola’s lads faced a different kind of moment...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton at Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up | Time to Rotate?

A defeat to at home to Manchester United last weekend brought Everton’s seven-game unbeaten run to a halt, and next up for the Blues is two tricky away tries in the space of five days: a trip to Tottenham, followed by a visit to Newcastle. But one defeat hasn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Opposition Lowdown: Richard Beale’s West Brom

West Brom finished in 10th place in the Championship last season, eight points off the play-off places in their first season back in the second tier, following relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21. They have had a disappointing start to the season, currently sitting in the relegation zone in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton

Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team. Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices...
SOCCER
Know your Tottenham opponent: Everton

Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Beard Report: We Know We Can Compete In This Division

Real football has finally returned with the end of another international break, this time bringing our women’s teams back into action. Liverpool Women will head down south to face Tottenham Hotspur Women (and Vicky Jepson!) on Sunday, eager to restart the momentum following their win against Sunderland in the Continental Tyres League Cup.
SOCCER
‘We haven’t got another Reece James or another N’Golo Kanté’

Graham Potter’s good-vibes-only start to life as Chelsea manager is set to be tested in the next few days and weeks as we head into the World Cup, with our injury list steadily growing and growing with players whom we really cannot afford to lose. Reece James is the latest to join, set to miss up to eight weeks with a knee injury (strained ligament, presumably).
PREMIER LEAGUE

