4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
Dearborn parents battle over books during Thursday night's school board meeting
Impassioned parents packed out Stout Middle School during Dearborn’s School Board meeting Thursday night. Six books were at the center of the conflict. Four of them have LGBTQ themes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn school board resumes meeting surrounding banned books after disruption
DEARBORN, Mich. – It’s take two on Thursday for a Dearborn school board meeting that went off the rails during a discussion on banning books. The rescheduling is due to an angry crowd that shut down Monday’s meeting over six books that some people don’t want on school library shelves.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Dearborn school board reconvenes for meeting amid library book controversy
DEARBORN, Mich. – After cutting their first meeting short on Monday, Dearborn Public Schools is hosting a board meeting Thursday evening amid controversy over a new effort to reevaluate library books for age-appropriateness. The district’s board of education will reconvene at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools
DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say
Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills student categorizes classmates as ‘safe,’ ‘annoying,’ or ‘must kill’ on list
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills student was removed from school for writing a list that categorized classmates as either “safe,” “annoying,” or “must kill,” officials said. Bloomfield Township police were called Wednesday (Oct. 12) to East Hills Middle School on Kensington...
Middle school in Clinton Twp. placed on brief lockdown after student air drops inappropriate meme to teacher
A Macomb County middle school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student sent an inappropriate meme involving “Toy Story” to a teacher.
Belleville High School student found with gun in class after posting videos with firearm
A high school student in Belleville is in police custody after he was found carrying a gun while at the school on Thursday, administrators said.
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
Arab American News
Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence
DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
7th grader riding bike home from football game dies after struck by vehicle in Dearborn Heights
A 7th grade student riding his bike home from high school football game Friday night is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Dearborn Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I could’ve died’: Taylor High School student saves classmate suffering a seizure
TAYLOR, Mich. – When a Taylor High School student had a seizure in the middle of class, it was another student who stepped up and saved his life. It was an intense moment for teachers and students. Now that student, 10th grader Caiden Lutton, is feeling better and back at school.
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
Arab American News
Dearborn must embrace diversity, inclusion and freedom of expression
By now, just about in everyone in Dearborn is aware of the book banning saga in the Dearborn Public Schools. A number of concerned citizens and parents have voiced their objections to the presence of certain books in school libraries, namely books that explore LGBTQ+ themes and lifestyles. Undoubtedly, parents should have a say in the education of their children and the materials they are exposed to.
wdet.org
Dearborn bridal boutique owner uses her Lebanese American identity to connect with community
Hana Abboud has a unique eye for dresses worn by modest brides across cultures and religions. She is the owner of L’Amour Bridal in Dearborn. This week she’s going to New York Bridal Week for the 12th time. Abboud says she has loved bridal fashion since she was...
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
