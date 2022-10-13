Read full article on original website
MissBatman
3d ago
Horrible, just horrible. I can’t imagine how hard this must be for the friends and family of the victim to understand. How anyone can do this to another human being is beyond me.
Reply(1)
38
Jessica Harrell Kiefer
3d ago
I hope they add a hate crime charge since they weren't the same race....only fair!!
Reply(22)
53
Viviesro 0101
2d ago
I can even imagine the terror this sweet lady had to go through, pure evil, this woman had to be possessed, she probably wanted to continue living there for free, but hopefully she’ll have free food and a free place to stay for the rest of her life.
Reply
6
Related
‘Tried to kill me’: Chicago woman describes encounter with woman accused of dismemberment
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman came out Friday to describe an encounter with the woman accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner earlier this week. The woman, who WGN News is not naming, alleges Sandra Kolalou sang to her before trying to kill her. “She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can […]
Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says
The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
Landlord found dismembered in freezer was trying to evict suspect, police say
CHICAGO — Police have released new details as they investigate the murder of a woman who was found inside a freezer on her own property. Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing a homicidal death, WMAQ reported. Kolalou had been renting a room in the home where the body of her landlord was found.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 18 years for accidentally shooting youth activist to death in West Rogers Park
A 20-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend, youth activist Caleb Reed, to death while firing at a car in West Rogers Park two years ago. Jurors found Genove Martin guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on September 9. Judge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago shooting: Man, 60, critically hurt after shot during argument on CTA Red Line, police say
Crime on the CTA is becoming all too common, riders say.
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
Landlord Found Dismembered In Freezer, Tenant Arrested: Police
Chicago Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after Frances Walker's body was found in a freezer and that a suspect is in custody.
Man robbed, punched in CTA Red Line attack, police say
Both offenders were able to escape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com
Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
3 teens charged for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Chatham
Police said all three suspects are 17-years old. Two are girls. One is a boy. Police said the three allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year old woman on 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.
Remains found in 1974 identified as missing Harvey man
The case remains under investigation
Chicago postal workers attacked by serial armed robber: Criminals know there are 'no consequences'
Chicago mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez and Alderman Anthony Napolitano respond to reports of a serial armed robber attacking mail carriers in the Windy City.
theeastcountygazette.com
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, Three Suspects Shoot Fire on a Guy After a Dispute
CHICAGO – On Monday night, a man was shot during an altercation on the Southwest Side of Chicago. At around 10:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, a 28-year-old man was shot and died during an altercation with three individuals. The guy was shot in the left...
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
Chicago woman's body found in freezer, bloody towels in garbage at nearby beach, police say
A woman was found dismembered Monday night in a freezer in her Chicago home and a suspect has been taken into custody, police said.
Fox News
838K+
Followers
5K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 84