MissBatman
3d ago

Horrible, just horrible. I can’t imagine how hard this must be for the friends and family of the victim to understand. How anyone can do this to another human being is beyond me.

Jessica Harrell Kiefer
3d ago

I hope they add a hate crime charge since they weren't the same race....only fair!!

Viviesro 0101
2d ago

I can even imagine the terror this sweet lady had to go through, pure evil, this woman had to be possessed, she probably wanted to continue living there for free, but hopefully she’ll have free food and a free place to stay for the rest of her life.

NBC Chicago

Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says

The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police. Police...
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com

Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
