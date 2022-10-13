ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Former Lansing firefighter wins case against city, will receive $1 million

By Larry Wallace
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xO2yf_0iWn58M100

A former Lansing firefighter who filed a lawsuit against the city for mistreatment has won his case in court and will receive $1 million.

Through some digging, we found out he isn’t the only person suing the city of Lansing.

“It felt like you couldn’t do anything right. It was an environment that wasn’t healthy, mentally,” Michael Lynn Jr. said.

Lynn describes his time as a Lansing firefighter as a traumatic experience. He said the work environment was so bad that he filed this lawsuit in 2020.

“The city wasn’t really doing anything about the issues that I was having and all of the complaints that I was making. It became apparent that there needs to be a next step taken,” Lynn said.

On Friday after a legal battle of more than two years, a federal jury sided in Lynn’s favor in a $1 million lawsuit.

The jury found the city guilty of creating a hostile work environment based on race.

The city's attorney said in a statement that the city is disappointed in the verdict and could appeal.

“The continued harassment coming out of downtown, them saying we don’t agree with the decision, and we want to appeal is just them not willing to take responsibility,” Lynn said.

The city of Lansing is also battling 17 other lawsuits. The city's attorney said the number isn't out of the ordinary.

We reached out numerous municipalities around the same size as Lansing. The city of Dearborn said they have nine current lawsuits.

So far this year, the city has spent over $355,000 on outside legal counsel — money that's ultimately funded by taxpayers.

“It’s disgusting to me because I am city resident, and we are out here struggling and striving to trying to make money ourselves,” Lynn said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Lynn Township, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits
WNEM

Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video

A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man charged with open murder in 2021 Jackson homicide case

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is facing the possibility of life in prison in connection with a 2021 homicide. Allen Champion was arraigned on charges of open murder and domestic violence, third offense. The maximum penalty for open murder is life in prison. The charges are in connection with...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
wsgw.com

Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case

A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
wsgw.com

Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court

A Saginaw man could face a life sentence after being convicted of several drug and gun offenses in Bay City. 21-year-old Cortiyah Moore was one of three men in a vehicle pulled over by State Police on September 27th, 2021. Troopers found large amounts of money on all three men, and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine at Moore’s feet. Police also found distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the vehicle, along with a second pistol equipped with a drum magazine and modified to be fully automatic.
BAY CITY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy