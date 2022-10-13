Houston leaders believe Canada Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger poses public safety issue

More trains could be coming through the city of Houston soon. It's all part of a railroad merger in the works.

It's something some folks say would make an existing problem worse.

City leaders tell ABC13 trains already stop hours on end and block intersections. They say it brings problems for homeowners, commuters, businesses, and for public safety.

Councilmember Robert Gallegos says the merger could easily bring more than a dozen more trains through the city. The merger being sought is between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern.

Mayor Sylvester Turner adds that the merger would bring an additional eight to 14 trains into this area.

According to the Canadian Pacific acquisition webpage , the proposed merger would combine both networks, which is an approximate stretch of more than 20,000 miles of track between Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

"If this merger goes through, you're talking about more trains that will impact us, the emergency EMS vehicles... and that we do not need," Gallegos said. "Year to date, we have over 900 cases of where EMS vehicles could not get through because of stalled trains."

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña says in over the last month, they've had nearly 100 situations of EMS vehicles impacted by blocked crossings. He says their crews have needed to find alternate routes or even call other fire stations outside of the district to help.

"It's not only a nuisance for commuters and residents of this area, especially on the East End. But it's also a public safety issue for us," Chief Peña said.

Mayor Turner says the merger could make the problem worse, and East End homeowners like Jackie Navarro agree.

"If they're bringing more, merging more trains...oh my, that's going to be a huge potential problem for a lot of people," Navarro, who has lived in a home near the tracks for the last 25 years, said.

City leaders met with commissioners from the Southern Transportation Board in the East End on Wednesday afternoon to show them the problems Houstonians face daily from the existing train issues.

No final decision has been made on the merger.

Mayor Turner tells ABC13 they're seeking $36 million from federal grants to address some of problems being seen at the 700 crossings across the city.

