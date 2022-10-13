ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston leaders believe Canada Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger poses public safety issue

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bCDT_0iWn57TI00

More trains could be coming through the city of Houston soon. It's all part of a railroad merger in the works.

It's something some folks say would make an existing problem worse.

City leaders tell ABC13 trains already stop hours on end and block intersections. They say it brings problems for homeowners, commuters, businesses, and for public safety.

Councilmember Robert Gallegos says the merger could easily bring more than a dozen more trains through the city. The merger being sought is between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern.

Mayor Sylvester Turner adds that the merger would bring an additional eight to 14 trains into this area.

According to the Canadian Pacific acquisition webpage , the proposed merger would combine both networks, which is an approximate stretch of more than 20,000 miles of track between Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

"If this merger goes through, you're talking about more trains that will impact us, the emergency EMS vehicles... and that we do not need," Gallegos said. "Year to date, we have over 900 cases of where EMS vehicles could not get through because of stalled trains."

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña says in over the last month, they've had nearly 100 situations of EMS vehicles impacted by blocked crossings. He says their crews have needed to find alternate routes or even call other fire stations outside of the district to help.

"It's not only a nuisance for commuters and residents of this area, especially on the East End. But it's also a public safety issue for us," Chief Peña said.

Mayor Turner says the merger could make the problem worse, and East End homeowners like Jackie Navarro agree.

"If they're bringing more, merging more trains...oh my, that's going to be a huge potential problem for a lot of people," Navarro, who has lived in a home near the tracks for the last 25 years, said.

City leaders met with commissioners from the Southern Transportation Board in the East End on Wednesday afternoon to show them the problems Houstonians face daily from the existing train issues.

No final decision has been made on the merger.

Mayor Turner tells ABC13 they're seeking $36 million from federal grants to address some of problems being seen at the 700 crossings across the city.

SEE ALSO: Rural Polk County town reignites effort to push Union Pacific to act after baby's life lost

K'Twon Franklin was just 11 weeks old before his life was cut short due in part to an issue that has lingered in a rural Texas town.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 1

Related
KHOU

Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey

Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
HOUSTON, TX
Vice

Houston’s Solution to Climate Change Is to Force Low-Income People to Move

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Génesis’ pink mobile home, in a flood-prone area just northeast of the Houston city limits, has been battered by storm after storm. “Harvey did it again,” she said, gesturing toward the wood panels on her front deck to indicate that everything was strewn about in the 2017 hurricane that flooded the area. “Then the snow messed up that room over there,” she added, referring to last winter’s freak winter storms that knocked out power to millions in the state. A blue plastic bin gathers rainwater that drips through her roof. Part of the ceiling is supported by a ladder to keep it from caving in.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Traffic
Houston, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar

A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas

11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
cruiseindustrynews.com

New Royal Caribbean Galveston Cruise Terminal to Be Zero-Energy Facility

Royal Caribbean Group's new Galveston terminal, which is opening Nov. 9, will be the first cruise terminal to generate 100% of its needed energy through on-site solar panels. This makes the terminal, which will be used by the company's Royal Caribbean International brand, the first LEED Zero Energy facility in the world, according to a press statement.
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Public Safety#Construction Maintenance#Canadian#Ems
rejournals.com

Angler Construction brings Tesla to Northwest Houston

Angler Construction (Angler), a general contractor based in Houston, Texas, has finished construction on the 90,000-square-foot Tesla Service Center in Northwest Houston. The design/build team completed renovations of the previous Gander Mountain retail store in six months. This is Angler and Tesla’s second project working together. Angler partnered with...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The future of COVID-19 in Houston

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?

Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
texassignal.com

Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County

Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
155K+
Followers
16K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy