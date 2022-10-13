ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin doesn't like the way Julia Garner imitated her accent in 'Inventing Anna'

By Cheryl Teh,Lloyd Lee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Bxtn_0iWn56aZ00
Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin (AKA Anna Delvey) in Netflix's "Inventing Anna" and the real-life Sorokin at a court appearance.

Netflix; Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP

  • Anna Sorokin says actress Julia Garner's imitation of her accent sounds like her from 10 years ago.
  • "I don't think I sound like it," Sorokin said of Garner's interpretation of her voice.
  • In February, Sorokin told The New York Times that Garner got her accent "right in a way."

Anna Sorokin, a convicted scammer and the subject of the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna," has a fresh take on actress Julia Garner's portrayal of herself.

Sorokin — who has sat for multiple interviews after being released from ICE jail on condition of a social media ban — went on "CNN Tonight" on Wednesday. During the interview, she was asked by host Jake Tapper about Garner's interpretation of her accent.

"I don't think I sound like it. But I think she got me from the time before. Because I used to, like 10 years ago, I used to travel so much when I was like in my twenties," Sorokin said.

She added that she thinks her "accent is not as strong as it used to be."

During the interview, Sorokin also told Tapper that she'd only seen half an hour of "Inventing Anna" and hasn't had time to binge shows on Netflix.

Sorokin appeared to have changed her mind about Garner's portrayal of her — she told The New York Times in February that Garner got her unique accent "right in a way."

In a behind-the-scenes clip for Netflix released in February, Garner explained how she broke down Sorokin's accent, and the layers of the accent — layering a German accent with some "elements of a Russian accent."

"A big thing for me was the accent. If I didn't have the accent down, then I wouldn't have a lot of the character down," Garner said in the clip.

Sorokin is best known for having pretended to be a millionaire German heiress named Anna Delvey to defraud banks and financial institutions. After conning her way into the social circles of New York's elite, Sorokin's scheme was uncovered, and she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in May 2019.

She was released from a New York jail in February 2021 after serving three-and-a-half years of a four-year sentence but was detained by ICE six weeks later.

On October 7 , Sorokin was released from ICE jail on a $10,000 bond, after 18 months of detention. This was after a judge ruled that she would have to be detained pending the results of her deportation case, agreeing with ICE's argument that the German national is a "danger to society."

Sorokin and representatives for Garner did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

