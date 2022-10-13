ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up

SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seminole County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Lake Mary, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Seminole County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
WESH

2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitos#Ankles
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: Reams Road is now open

Reams Road, the Horizon West thoroughfare that has been closed since before Hurricane Ian, has reopened. Crews from Orange County Public Works Roads and Drainage Division removed the barricades and reopened the road Thursday afternoon after flood water receded far enough to make the road passable. "Please use caution as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dozens of looting arrests made in Lee County made since Hurricane Ian landfall

Five men have been arrested in Southwest Florida for stealing from a home in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors flagged down deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office who assisted in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County after they thought something looked suspicious. The suspects allegedly had a "work" van with a magnetic sign with branding for a fake company, deputies said. All five of the suspects are said to be from Orlando.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy