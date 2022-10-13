Read full article on original website
Osceola County will begin debris pickup next week in unincorporated areas after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents will soon be able to get rid of the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. Waste Management will begin debris collection on Monday, Oct. 17, in unincorporated county flood zones. Debris should not be placed within three feet of the curb and...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up
SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
More storm debris trucks added to Seminole County fleet
As storm debris cleanup continues across Central Florida, more trucks are being added to Seminole Counties fleet. As of Friday, there are 86 trucks riding through neighborhoods picking up storm debris. Next week, the county wants to add more.
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
Brightline To Have 110 MPH Trains Running Through Portions Of Florida
The high speed rail line will be testing trains without passengers between Martin and St. Lucie Counties on Monday to prepare for when Brightline expands to Orlando.
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
Massive amounts of storm debris fills Volusia County neighborhood, anxious residents await pick up
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Massive amounts of trash line one neighborhood in Volusia County following historic flooding from Tropical Storm Ian. People who live off Ellison Avenue in New Smyrna Beach are anxious to have their trash picked up. Jake and Brandy Grey LaFrance live on Lake Drive. Rain from...
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris.
County workers say they're being called names by frustrated residents over storm debris pickup
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - County workers are reportedly being targeted with name-calling, vulgar language and more from people frustrated with Hurricane Ian debris pick-up. Officials in Orange County are asking for patience, saying they're going as quickly as they can. The county says it could take five to six weeks to clean it all up.
BREAKING: Reams Road is now open
Reams Road, the Horizon West thoroughfare that has been closed since before Hurricane Ian, has reopened. Crews from Orange County Public Works Roads and Drainage Division removed the barricades and reopened the road Thursday afternoon after flood water receded far enough to make the road passable. "Please use caution as...
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
Dozens of looting arrests made in Lee County made since Hurricane Ian landfall
Five men have been arrested in Southwest Florida for stealing from a home in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors flagged down deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office who assisted in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County after they thought something looked suspicious. The suspects allegedly had a "work" van with a magnetic sign with branding for a fake company, deputies said. All five of the suspects are said to be from Orlando.
Residents return to Good Samaritan Village to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Angel Irizarry and his wife waited days for floodwaters to recede before returning back to their home, only to find the boxes they stacked their most prized possessions in before evacuating had fallen over. “When I opened the door and I saw everything, it was...
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
